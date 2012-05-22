Kabimba tones down: We make mistakes!!

PF General Secretary Wynter Kabimba for the first time yesterday toned down and called for dialogue with the opposition political parties.
The opposition have announced that they plan to carry mass demonstrations and civil disobedience in protest against President Michael Sata’s decision to suspend three judges and set up a tribunal to investigat…e them.
But on Sunday, Kabimba who is usually antagonistic towards the opposition appealed for dialogue.
“We are not ashamed to say we make mistakes, we are not saints neither are we angles,” Kabimba told ZNBC TV in an exclusive interview monitored by Zambian Eye.
He says the opposition are free to call for a national indaba so that the issues they feel aggrieved can be discussed at that fora. He however, denied that there was tension in the country.
The reason PF General Secretary Wynter Kabimba is bing herted is becouse he calles a sperde,a sperde and not a big spoon and his too wise for therm [matro res]
