Junior Chipolopolo secure Amajita friendly

The Zambia U-20 men’s national football team will play a preparatory friendly match with the South African U-20 men’s national football team at the Nkoloma Stadium on Sunday, February 12.
Both teams are currently preparing for the 2017 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations competition which will be held in Lusaka and Ndola at the National Heroes and Levy Mwanawasa Stadiums respectively between February 26 and March 12.
The two teams last played each other in the U-20 Cosafa Cup final which Zambia won 2-1 at the Moruleng Stadium on 16 December 2016.
For Zambia, the friendly match will come four days after they completed a two-week training camp in Spain where they played practice matches against the youth sides of Spanish outfits Tenerife and Barcelona as well as FC Basel of Switzerland.
They triumphed via 1-0 scorelines against Tenerife and Basel before losing their final match 3-1 to Barcelona.
The Amajita arrive in Lusaka on Friday and return to South Africa on Monday where they will play two friendly matches with Zambia’s Group A opponents Mali before heading back to Ndola.
The eight qualified teams which have been placed in two groups of four teams for the 2017 U-20 Afcon are Zambia (hosts), Cameroon, Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, South Africa and Sudan.Holders Nigeria did not qualify.
Group A contains hosts Zambia who will be based in Lusaka along with Guinea, Egypt and Mali while Group B comprises of Senegal, Cameroon, South Africa and Sudan to be based in Ndola.
Meanwhile, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Head of Marketing Nchimunya Mayinga confirmed to fazfootball.com that the gate charges for Sunday’s match were K10.00 for open wings and K100.00 per seat in the Grand Stand.
The match will kick of at 15:00 and tickets will be sold at the stadium.
