Julius Malema impregnated me – Zimbabwean Maid

A Zimbabwean woman has come out and claimed EFF leader Julius Malema impregnated her went she was his maid during his ANC days, reports the LiveMonitor.

The woman, Grace Nyoka, made the shocking revelation in Pretoria where she had gone to try and reunite her son with her biological father.

“I was a maid at his house in Midrand and we used to have wild s_ex. He was sweet to me and promised to take good care of me. I left when I fell pregnant and when I gave birth I tried to link up with him but he refused”, the woman said.

Grace, who named her son Julius Jnr, says she wants Julius Malema snr to accept and take responsibility for his child. “He must also benefit from his father’s legacy”, she said.

Grace also threatened to leak compromising videos of herself and Julius Malema.

“I have videos of our time together. If he does not accept his son, I will be forced to leak the footage”, she said.

Julius Malema could not be reached for comment.