Judge Chitabo must rescuse himself from petition – UPND

UPND National chairperson Mutale Nalumango has charged that there can be no justice if judges will be taking political decisions .

Speaking at the press briefing held at the UPND secretariat this morning, Nalumango demanded that Judge Mwila Chitabo recuses himself from the UPND court proceedings as he has clearly taken a political position.

Nalumango wondered how a judge can move himself and play the role of an investigator, prosecutor and later as judge to find UPND guilty of of riotous behavior before trial.

She says such judges are detrimental to the justice system of Zambia.

Nalumango says there can only be justice in Zambia if judges remained professional.

She further urged the Zambia police to uphold professionalism at all cost if they are to remain relevant to the people of Zambia.