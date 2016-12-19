Judge Chitabo must rescuse himself from petition – UPND

UPND National chairperson Mutale Nalumango has charged that there can be no justice if judges will be taking political decisions .
Speaking at the press briefing held at the UPND secretariat this morning, Nalumango demanded that Judge Mwila Chitabo recuses himself from the UPND court proceedings as he has clearly taken a political position.
Nalumango wondered how a judge can move himself and play the role of an investigator, prosecutor and later as judge to find UPND guilty of of riotous behavior before trial.
She says such judges are detrimental to the justice system of Zambia.
Nalumango says there can only be justice in Zambia if judges remained professional.
She further urged the Zambia police to uphold professionalism at all cost if they are to remain relevant to the people of Zambia.
The observations by UPND are correct. Justice Chitabo was under pressure from PF govt and as a result he went overboard.That letter is articulating a political stance and Is partisan. A judge should be neutral and should not take sides b4 listening to evidence given by litigants!. As it is the arrested UPND Cadres have not been tried yet and already the Judge has found them guilty of riotous behaviour.Evidence now gathered show that it was the Police who provoked the cadres by teargassing the crowd and shooting one of the cadres with live ammunition.The Judge has taken a partisan approach to this Petition and should recuse himself.Judges should not take sides and should remain steadfast and neutral.
Mwansa
December 22, 2016 at 9:33 am
Very stu.pid view indeed. What about the damage those upnd f00ls caused. Is it normal with this i.diot nalumango
Masau
December 22, 2016 at 3:06 pm