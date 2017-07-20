Journalist Mark Simuwe arrested

The Zambia police service have arrested Prime Television News analyst Mark Simuwe.

Mr. Simuwe was arrested at the University of Zambia and briefly detained at hands worth police post.

According to information obtained, Mr. Simuwe has been accused of having smuggled a BMW car into Lusaka from Nakonde in 2013.

Mr. Simuwe was reported to have been detained at central police station but a check at the police station revealed that he was not there.

Later it was learnt that Mr. Simuwe has been taken to Nakonde over the same charge.

But when contacted for a comment Police spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo said she had not yet received a report regarding Mr. Simuwe’s arrest.

And speaking in an interview with PRIME TV news a lady by the name of Eunice Simpalo, who accompanied Mr. Simuwe at the police post explained that Mr. Simuwe’s Lawyers and himself were never given any chance to say anything but just bundled him in a small vehicle and drove away.

Early this year Mr. Simuwe was abducted and beaten and later left for dead in a drainage within Lusaka by unknown people.