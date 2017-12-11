ZICTA, Airtel colluding, Journalist reports to Public Prosecutor

A Lusaka based Journnalist has asked the Public Protector to investigate the Zambia Information, Communication and Technology Authority (ZICTA) for alleged colluding with Airtel Networks.

According to a Press Statement issued by Thomas Allan Zgambo to the Zambian Eye, the complaint was lodged in on Thursday December 7. 2017. Zgambo discloses in a statement that on October 26, 2017 he had a confidential meeting with ZICTA management where he went to discuss a possible criminal prosecution of Airtel Networks.

He say he was surprised that Airtel who were not represented in the meeting wrote to him through lawyer Paulman Chungu. Zgambo said he lodged a complaint with ZICTA but the ZICTA DG has refused to respond to his letter where he demanded that Zicta discloses the name of the person who gave Airtel information. Zgambo says this is a clear sign that ZICTA as a regulator is colluding with Airtel a market player.