Journalism Guru Faxon Nkandu dies

Legend Journalism Lecturer Faxon Nkandu is dead, his Grandson Lucky Sichula has confirmed.

The Vaterian Media guru died Sunday morning.

The funeral gathering is at House number 34 Loanja street in Kamwala, Lusaka.

Nkandu’s death has brought many memories by scribes who have taken to the social media to share their memories of the man.

He lectured at Evelyn Hone College, NormaJean School of Broadcasting and spoke at various media workshops / trainings.

Henry Kabwe former MISA Zambia Chairperson has written the following tribute in honour of Nkandu:

Faxon Nkandu, the selfstyled lecturer of journalism in Zambia died this morning. The man, who plied his trade from the 1960s, influenced many of us in classes at Evelyn Hone College and NormaJean School of Broadcasting, media workshops and conferences.

My personal encounters with him commenced when he appeared in class smartly clad in a three piece with an ‘I know it all attitude’. His greeting confirmed that. The lessons, however, added a tinge of humour that connected everyone in the MSJ97 (journalism) students at Evelyn Hone College to him – for good.

Who could forget a funny example of press law or news during an examination? Those were times of bliss when it came to free comedy. Political, personal, fake, illusioned and economic examples filled the eardrums of receptive listeners who responded with mutilating laughter.

Later, he moved on from school life and started working with us at the Media Network on Child Rights and Development (MNCRD) when we did media trainings in a lot of places across the nation.

I remember one time when we were in Chipata District, the lodge served us with very huge pieces of chicken for relish. Mr Nkandu took what remained to his room. In the evening, the size did not change so he abandoned the meal to go and throw the old one before he took care of what was served. His being humourous was beyond the classroom.

As years progressed, I watched the man lose strength. It was incomprehensible for a soldier. Last year, very few of his former students organised a come together for him at Zamcom Lodge.

The oldest class rep was Mr Simon Mwale followed by University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturer Mr Gerald Mwale. Others pikininis included Mwiika Malindima, Glory Mushinge, Nebert Mulenga, his grandchild Lucky Sichula, among others. During the 2016 World Press Freedom Day, the wheelchair could not confine him from marching with us.

A dedicated journalist with an illustrous career, Faxon has joined the ages. Mr Nkandu was not only my lecturer, he was my mentor. I am devastated, broken and lost for words. RIP