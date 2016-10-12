John David University













Mr. Mweetwa Hamilandu - IT Officer

Mirriam Mulele - Secretary

Mr. Joseph Hamahuwa - Dean Business / Finance





Mr Mike Muleya - Director Administration

Dr Godfrey Bbalo - Dean School of Veterinary Medicine





John David University Offering Masters, Degree and Diploma Courses

John David University is a private owned University registered with the Ministry of Education, located in the Provincial capital of Southern Province, Choma. It is situated along Livingstone road about 3 km from town next to Southern Water & Sewerage Company (SWASCO) Head Offices.

It started in July 2016 offering Diploma / Degree programs in School of Veterinary Medicine, Agriculture, Education, Humanities & Social Sciences, Business and professional courses in ZICA & ACCA on full time and part time study modes.

The following are the Under-Graduate programmes offered in the following Schools:

SCHOOL OF EDUCATION:

BA Secondary Education

BA Primary Education

BA Early Childhood Education

BA Adult Education

BA Education Leadership & Management (E.L.M.)

Diploma in Secondary Education

Diploma in Primary Education

SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:

BBA Accounting & Finance

BBA Marketing

BBA Banking & Finance

BBA Business Administration

ZICA/ ACCA All levels

SCHOOL OF HUMANITIES:

BA Public Administration

BA Development Studies

BA Economics

BA Law

SCHOOL OF INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY:

Bsc Computer Science

Bsc Information Technology

Bsc Electronics & Telecommunication

Diploma in ICT

SCHOOL OF AGRICUTURE & VETERINARY MEDICINE:

Bsc Agriculture science

Bsc Water Engineering

Bsc Soil Science

Bsc Animal production

BVM Veterinary Medicine

Diploma Animal Health

Diploma in Soil science

Diploma in Agriculture

POST GRADUATE STUDIES

MBA – Generic

MBA – Finance

MA – Education

MSc – ICT

MSc – Agriculture Science

Mission :

John David University is a talent catalyst that recognizes and develops students’ potential. Leveraging our location in the heart of Choma, our faculty, staff and work together to provide a student-centered experience. This diverse community builds on its dedication and experience in education and scholarship to empower graduates to be successful locally, regionally and internationally.

Vision:

John David University will be recognized as a dynamic institution that engaged learning , rigorous scholarship, innovative thinking and community collaboration across disciplines.

We will ensure that John David University graduates are versatile and prepared for modern society and the new world market. We will provide rich curricula, experiential learning opportunities and professional mentoring through increased collaboration with alumni and community partners.

We will recruit. mentor, and support a diversity of teacher-scholar who are passionately committed to preparing our students to be leaders in the global community. We will inspire investment in a Suffolk community that is built on ethical, forward-thinking leadership, team work, and cooperation.

Objective Goals:

To ensure universal tertiary education to grade twelve education school leavers and those in employment as part of in service training.

To ensure opportunities exists for all citizens and other foreign nationals to have access to tertiary education/ or technical and vocational training.

To ensure the institution fits in general framework of tertiary education of the country.

To ensure proficiency in research by providing adequate library facilities.

Apply now for January 2017 intake by downloading the Enrollment Application Form Here.

CONTACT DETAILS

+260 977 782018

+260 953 912 843

+260 979 374 379

Email: [email protected]