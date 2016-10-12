John David University is a private owned University registered with the Ministry of Education, located in the Provincial capital of Southern Province, Choma. It is situated along Livingstone road about 3 km from town next to Southern Water & Sewerage Company (SWASCO) Head Offices.
It started in July 2016 offering Diploma / Degree programs in School of Veterinary Medicine, Agriculture, Education, Humanities & Social Sciences, Business and professional courses in ZICA & ACCA on full time and part time study modes.
The following are the Under-Graduate programmes offered in the following Schools:
Mission:
John David University is a talent catalyst that recognizes and develops students’ potential. Leveraging our location in the heart of Choma, our faculty, staff and work together to provide a student-centered experience. This diverse community builds on its dedication and experience in education and scholarship to empower graduates to be successful locally, regionally and internationally.
Vision:
John David University will be recognized as a dynamic institution that engaged learning , rigorous scholarship, innovative thinking and community collaboration across disciplines.
We will ensure that John David University graduates are versatile and prepared for modern society and the new world market. We will provide rich curricula, experiential learning opportunities and professional mentoring through increased collaboration with alumni and community partners.
We will recruit. mentor, and support a diversity of teacher-scholar who are passionately committed to preparing our students to be leaders in the global community. We will inspire investment in a Suffolk community that is built on ethical, forward-thinking leadership, team work, and cooperation.
Objective Goals:
Apply now for January 2017 intake by downloading the Enrollment Application Form Here.
CONTACT DETAILS
+260 977 782018
+260 953 912 843
+260 979 374 379
Email: [email protected]
