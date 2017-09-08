Job openings: Lectures wanted

Coweth College is looking for four Lecturers at our Choma and Livingstone campuses. The applicants must have a minimum of a first Degree in Education with the following:
1. Degree in Secondary Education with a major in English
2. Degree in Secondary Education with a major in Mathematics.
3. Degree in Primary Education
4. Degree in Early Childhood
Must have own accommodation in the mentioned towns.
To apply drop your detailed CV with all education qualifications to [email protected] or WhatsApp 0976 000 011
Deadline September 12, 2017.
