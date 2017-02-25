Its shocking how PF members are amassing wealth – PF MCC

By Michael Kasonde in Kitwe

FORMER Copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge says it is shocking to see how some new government and party officials have amassed wealth that they are building mansions in and outside the country when they serve a poor economy.

And Musenge, a member of the PF central committee, says outsiders are buying their way into the PF and shockingly taking up positions.

Speaking on Kitwe’s Your Anthem Radio Social Chatter programme, Musenge wondered how some PF members and government officials were getting money when the country’s economy had deteriorated.

He said Zambia had a small budget with meagre resources and it could not afford to have corrupt government officials, members of parliament or corrupt businessmen.

“We need clean people, people with high integrity and morals. And that has been my fight and I shall continue to call for that. Selfish interests, corruption has affected the growth of many African nations, Zambia in particular. We have people going into leadership not for service but to amass wealth. We are seeing ministers, civil servants of today building mansions, with massive personal investments within and outside the country. Meanwhile we are saying government has no money to develop the country! Where are they getting the money to amass so much wealth? It’s happening at the expense of the country,” Musenge said.

He urged his fellow leaders in the PF to listen more to criticism than praises.

“I am a supporter of freedom of expression within and outside the party. People ought to speak! They must air out their feelings. It’s only when we are really able to hear what the people are saying, that’s when we can sort out the problems people are facing. It is from criticism that we will be able to draw up a programme of attending to issues that are affecting the people,” Musenge said.

And Musenge said some of the people that were buying their way into PF and getting positions did not even understand and appreciate the ideologies of the ruling party.

“They are finding their way into government for their personal reasons. They are using a lot of money to try and buy their way through, to get into the political party and when they get there, you find that within a shortest possible time, they have already risen to certain high positions in the party. Look, there must be a way of managing newcomers. I joined the PF in 2005; I came from the UPND. Even our current President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a member of the UPND. I was with him in that party at some point in time and there was a process of getting into leadership, appreciating the party, its ideals and values,” Musenge said.

“The major issue, the outcry of the people is on how our colleagues, especially those that are joining us now from the MMD and other parties are operating, is that they have seen a party that has made government and now they are forcing their way into government for their personal reasons.”

He said the party already had lessons to draw from what happened in the past when some members of parliament and mayors defied Michael Sata’s directives and opted to go for the National Constitutional Conference (NCC).

Musenge said such things happened because some members of parliament and mayors then did not understood and appreciated the party’s ideals and such situations should never happen again.