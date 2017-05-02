It’s about time President Lungu tabled Mulungushi University in cabinet

As a former ZANASU Vice President and as a former Mulungushi University Students Union President I am compelled to comment on the closure of Mulungushi University. It is not a secret anymore though regrettable that Mulungushi University now more than ever directly requires the attention of the Head of State or else it will collapse irretrievably. And I fully condemn government’s decision to close the institution.
I am disappointed by the closure and wish to state that it’s high time the President himself revised the Mulungushi University model and structure for the sake of innocent students. The Mulungushi University model has reached breaking point and is no longer tenable if it is to remain profitable yet competitive. I say so because cost of tuition and boarding fees will continue to be adjusted upwards while becoming less and less affordable crowding out enrolment. It’s time Students Loans and Bursary were introduced.
Issues surrounding the closure have long been discussed, and I want to inform the nation that they primarily border on the model of the University. It is not only FEES that are failing the students and their families but it’s the structural model of the University that needs to be urgently revised or both students and parents will continue to suffer.
It is against this background that I appeal to government to RESTRUCTURE the Mulungushi University model. Restructuring is a must for Mulungushi University; do it voluntarily or events will force restructuring on the University which will be unmanageable.
I want to condemn the Ministry of Higher Education for failing to bring student organizations together and foster a productive dialogue in regards to Student Affairs and Welfare whenever student demand so, it’s disappointing that all Ministers in that Ministry know how to do is to close institutions avoiding to have the tough dialogue. For universities to run smoothly the Ministry responsible must begin bridging the gap so we move past talking at each other and begin talking to each other. Avoiding tough dialogue with students unions, lecturer unions, and workers unions is not the answer and it’s the only reason we find ourselves in these situations always.
I am therefore calling upon civil servants and technocrats in the Ministry of Higher Education to remain consistent in policy other than shifting positions at the whim of whoever becomes Minister; ministry staff must eliminate the vestiges of individual ministers. The objective reality is that negligence,
Mediocrity and a lackadaisical attitude towards one’s duty have become prominent characteristics of our institutional governing structures.
This is inimical to the progress of our institutions of Higher learning and must be curtailed.
I am calling upon the President to table the Mulungushi University Fiasco in cabinet once and for all. The model has failed; government needs to take an upper hand in the running of affairs at the University. Blaming students and their leaders or management for their potentially horrendous mistake is pointless. We must find a way to revise the university model issue off the table before RE-OPENING it or else these problems will perpetually persist.
Before reopening the University Government must commit to introducing Students Loans and Bursary to Mulungushi University students as well upon commencement of the scheme.
Going forward I propose that government considers the following;
1) Restructure the model and re-position Mulungushi University
2) Improve Governance structure in the University
3) Expand the revenue base of the University.
4) Lift morale of staff by pursuing requisite resources and salary increases
5) Improve the teaching and learning environment.
6) Strengthen Student Research and expand Faculty Research
7) Support staff development across units etc
Finally, I am urging the President to quickly restructure and reopen Mulungushi University, and my advice is that restructuring has something to do with justice. For the sake of enthroning justice no sacrifice is too much.
By;
Prince Ndoyi
+260977166175
That is the way to go. I totally agree with you Mr Prince. my brother is studying there. it is really disappointing. Government should come in. Closing the University is not a solution. Nkandu Luo should re think and do the right thing and follow the right procedure.
paul
May 3, 2017 at 8:02 am