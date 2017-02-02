Is Satan domiciled on our roads; then Govt should kick him out!

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has suggested 8 ways to help curb further incidents of road traffic catastrophes in Zambia.
This follows a grisly accident that occurred in Kabwe involving a coach and a heavy goods truck, leaving 10 people dead and several others injured. 15 of these are still grimacing in pain and/or battling for their dear lives in hospital.
Of particular interest in Mwamba’s proposal, is revoking the ban on buses from traveling at night and upgrading busy routes to dual carriageways.
Since the Ambassador has invited interested members of the public to add their thoughts to the discourse; I choose not to stand on the sidelines. Right now, social media is abuzz with a flurry of speculations as to the probable cause of this accident; Satanism featuring prominently, of course.
Apparently, the accident, like many other mishaps around the country, was deliberately caused so as to sacrifice the blood in order for these bus proprietors to multiply their wealth! Really!? What about the aviation tragedies that we read or hear about every so often around the world, does the ghost hand of Satanism play a role as well? I remain to be educated.
The biggest problem we have in Africa and Zambia in particular is that, whenever we fail to extricate ourselves out of a conundrum such as the issue at hand, we are quick to jump to silly conclusions! Leading the pack would be a clique of smooth talking individuals calling themselves pastors insisting, “This is the work of the Devil!” and folks would easily fall for it. How gullible we can be! Have you taken the trouble to drive from Ndola to Lusaka or Kapiri Mposhi to Nakonde before? Driving on these roads is like going to hell and back! It’s common to see trucks traveling in a convoy making it impossible to overtake. If you attempt to do so and there’s an oncoming vehicle, it’s like staring death straight in the face. You can’t withdraw to your lane, but plough through the bush. Many accidents have occurred this way.
There’s need to re-educate truck drivers to mind the gap as well! And what happened to the much touted “dry ports” during the Chiluba era? Most of these trucks that tend to travel in convoys are foreign owned. Government must compel them to drop their cargo at these called dry ports and then our trucks can ferry them to their ultimate destinations. The manner we attribute accidents to Satanism is more like Satan himself is domiciled on our roads waiting to cause accidents in order to drink blood of innocent victims! If this is the case, then it’s within the power of government to kick out Satan. How possible is this?
As Mwamba has argued, government must immediately upgrade our busy and now precarious roads to double lanes. By so doing, we shall witness fewer accidents and Satan will quickly relocate to other countries – preferably worn torn countries as there is a lot of blood going to waste.
Lastly, government must rescind its decision to ban buses traveling at night. This is not only inconveniencing to the wider traveling public but its costly and a torture.
Does government understand how much money the poor are spending on lodges before finally making a connection to their destinations?
What about the risk of having to answer the call of nature in the bush? We’ve gone back to the loathed dark days of UNIP when people would be forced to spend nights in the middle of nowhere or at stations with filthy bathroom facilities. Mr. President, we beseech you to listen to the cry of your people.
Thank you,
Bill M. Kaping’a
Social activist
well written
njonjolo
February 2, 2017 at 7:37 pm
Totally agree with the writer,in addition we have not developed other forms of transportation in this country such as;rail transport,airways and water transportation.We have concentrated more on road transport there-by creating unnecessary congestion.For almost immediate action,we can start to encourage the movement of heavy goods by rail,as opposed to road.This can surely start to decongest our roads.
Open society.
February 2, 2017 at 7:38 pm
Drink driving is also a major cause of accidents?
All drivers should breathe into breatherlysers at permanent road blocks and if found to have alcohol beyond the limit, let them be detained.
This measure will save lives and generate a lot of revenue for government. Of course the corrupt will try to cash on the measure but at least ordinary law-abiding Zambians will be deterred from taking alcohol before and during the trip. In developed countries drink driving is a very costly risk to take. Ask the diplomats who live in those countries.
It is a fact that drink driving is very rife in Zambia despite the dangers it pauses.
Leadership is a serious matter
February 2, 2017 at 7:47 pm