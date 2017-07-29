Iris Kaingu vows to contest Choma Central under UPND

Iris Kaingu daughter to former Minister Michael Kaingu has announced her intention to contest the Choma Central seat on the opposition UPND ticket.

Iris who came to limelight after her sex video leaked to the media has charged that the current member of Parliament has failed the people of Choma.

“Cornelius (Mweetwa) has failed the people of Choma”, she charged. “Hon Cornelius Mweetwa has failed the people of Choma, come 2021 I am challenging him under UPND ticket.”

Speaking in Choma yesterday, Iris accused Mweetwa of failing the people of Choma Central saying he was nowhere to be seen after winning the seat. She bragged that an MBA which she is holding would help her to save the people of Choma diligently.

“I love the people of Choma no wander I encouraged my dad to invest here instead of Western Province where we come from. I know Tongas will be happy to work with me their cousin instead of this man (Mweetwa) who has failed them,” she said.

She praised UPND Magoba ward councilor Buumba Malambo for being rated as best councilor in Zambia. “I want to emulate my young sister Buumba”, she added.

Iris was in Southern Province with Musician Marky 2 to check on her father’s business.

16 Total Views 16 Views Today