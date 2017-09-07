Iris Kaingu struggling for identity with nude pictures

Following strong words targeted at Iris Kaingu who has once again ignited an internet firestorm with pictures of her completely nude, but for strategically placed body paint, doing the rounds on various social media platforms as seen here on this photo, Jones has a different view of the whole episode saying she is struggling to find identity.
Iris is a daughter of former Minister Michael Kaingu.
Iris Kaingu
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
She is elegant, pretty hot and beautiful. She can lure or attract any man into falling for her at first sight.
She z gat curves, pointed br***sts, nice soft bums and a nice body in general.
She is a lady/ woman like any other in our Zambian society. She has needs like any other woman. A lady who would want someone to hear her, a lady who would want to be liked, loved, cherished like any other woman.
Iris is a lady who is trying to find her place in the Zambian society like any other woman would want.
Therefore, there z no need to condemn this lady or speak I’ll of her. Instead there z need to find time and help the lady identify her self, her identity and place in the Zambian society.
Actually that painting is great creativity. Only the sick in mind see her private parts. Otherwise there is nothing to see on those pictures. Pls leave her alone to enjoy her short human life.
Kalunga Fred
September 7, 2017 at 7:51 am
decent website [url=http://shopsellcardsdumps.com/]valid dumps[/url] – buy dumps, valid shop
BryonOrema
September 7, 2017 at 8:04 am
wh0cd486039 [url=http://buy-seroquel.reisen/]buy seroquel online[/url] [url=http://buy-cephalexin.store/]buy cephalexin[/url]
BennySwite
September 7, 2017 at 8:09 am
wh0cd486035 [url=http://buycelexa.shop/]buy celexa[/url] [url=http://tadalafil.fail/]tadalafil buy[/url] [url=http://buy-azithromycin.store/]azithromycin[/url]
AlfredSwava
September 7, 2017 at 8:37 am
[url=http://www.webdesigner4me.de/skechers-hÃ¤keloptik-903.html]Skechers HÃ¤keloptik[/url]
You must consistently job although you may have been identified as having cancer. Many forms of cancer does not have as a lifestyle stopper if you do not allow it. As long as you are still actually capable of working, you should. It is going to keep your imagination engaged and reveal to you that you still need an excellent goal.
[img]https://www.solarcoating.de/images/newsomklo/24281-michael-kors-schwarz-tasche.jpg[/img]
Keep your neck and brain heightened while you sleeping. Should you suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, your airways are getting blocked when you rest. So, retaining your tonsils and brain inside an elevated position assists in keeping your breathing passages wide open. This could lead to a greater evening of sleep at night with lessened apnea signs and symptoms.
[img]https://www.dr-riedel.de/images/newdrlv/2432-louis-vuitton-sneaker-run-away.jpg[/img]
Antoineblopy
September 7, 2017 at 8:50 am
wh0cd559512 [url=http://zithromax.news/]zithromax[/url] [url=http://buylipitor.store/]buy lipitor online[/url] [url=http://acyclovircream.pro/]acyclovir no presciption[/url]
CharlesOvava
September 7, 2017 at 9:52 am
wh0cd559519 [url=http://sildenafil.us.com/]sildenafil[/url]
KennethWogma
September 7, 2017 at 9:53 am
[url=https://bestpaydayloansonline.us.com/]best payday loans online[/url]
JohnDUs
September 7, 2017 at 9:55 am
[url=https://essayonline.us.com/]write my essay online[/url]
JohnDUs
September 7, 2017 at 10:01 am
wh0cd559516 [url=http://buy-strattera.work/]strattera[/url] [url=http://buyviagra.work/]viagra[/url]
BennySwite
September 7, 2017 at 10:10 am
[url=https://essayonline.us.com/]https://writemyessay.us.com/[/url] [url=https://loansforbadcredit.us.com/]payday loans for bad credit[/url]
JohnDUs
September 7, 2017 at 10:47 am
wh0cd559508 [url=http://toradolprice.pro/]toradol for back pain[/url] [url=http://genericseroquel.pro/]generic seroquel[/url] [url=http://trazodone.tools/]trazodone[/url]
AlfredSwava
September 7, 2017 at 10:54 am
wh0cd2710329
KennethWogma
September 7, 2017 at 11:32 am