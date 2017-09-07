Iris Kaingu ‘breaks the internet’ with nude body paint pics

Iris Kaingu has once again ignited an internet firestorm with pictures of her completely nude, but for strategically placed body paint, doing the rounds on various social media platforms.
Her latest daring stunt has been received with mixed feelings, some dismissing her as an attention seeker while art lovers have been effusive in their praise of both Iris’s bravery and the quality of the work done by celebrated artist Caleb Chisha.
And Iris, who is not known to shy away from flaunting her impressive figure on social media, says the images are part of a project exploring the historical beauty of cultural body paint.
Chisha, the prominent artist who painted Iris’ naked body, has defended his work saying Zambians criticising his work do not understand art.
“Have received a thousand calls and messages from people because of this body art I did on Iris Kaingu, it’s unfortunate most Zambian people don’t understand what art is and the message behind this work I did,” Chisha said.
“Historically women in Africa walked around in the nude. After colonization, western ideals were forced upon our people and custom changed. Nowadays, the female body is not as celebrated and women aren’t allowed to express themselves through clothing without ridicule.”
“To emphasize this. I have done a beautiful illustration of an African Princess. Three things I would like to highlight, 1. Society needs to understand that by our actions in body shaming others we make people lose confidence in themselves. We need to be a society that builds each other up. You are confident, bold, beautiful, fearless! You are you! We are all beautiful.”
Chisha continued: “2. Contrary to what most believe, this is a part of our culture and not the modernized dress of present dat. We need to unite and preserve what is still left of our traditions and customs so that future generations have their feet firmly in the ground.”
“3. Lastly, you are beautiful in your own skin. You are wonderful made by God. You must be celebrated. If short shorts or tight little skirts are what make you feel beautiful, you should express that. You have the freedom to! Go ahead and celebrate what God blessed you with Iris.”
And Iris has thanked Chisha for the work done on her body called Painted Princess.
“Thank you Caleb Chisha for helping me with this project*painted Princess*. A project exploring the historical beauty of cultural body paint,” Iris said.
In October 2012, Iris who is Former Higher Education Minister Michael Kaingu’s daughter was fined K10 million after she was convicted of on one count of making obscene material likely to corrupt morals after her pornographic video was leaked on the internet.
Not monze but choma central. She says Cornelius mwetwa is not representing the choma people properly but she will do better
Iris should be locked up. This is nudity and there is a law against public nudity. Where are the Police? It is clear this girl was raised very badly and has a serious character flaw. In short she is no different to a chainama inmate. If people think she is funny then there is a serious flaw in the interpretation of normality. Does Iris have a mother? We know she has a father, former MP and Minister Kaingu, that man though has a character flaw. This is a well known fact. BUT SERIOUSLY IRIS NEEDS TO BE LOCKED UP SO THAT SHE DOES NOT CONTINUE TO CORRUPT THE MINDS OF PEOPLE. This is the lady who had those porn movies all in the name of art. Now she is painting herself naked. What is next in her arsenal while Zambia is sleeping and gaping at her nakeness! Where are the Zambian ladies or the so called Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance. Is this approved by SUMAILI?
Amos Chanda, Kaiza Zulu and Chagwa Lungu must be salivating right now and wondering why they wasted 4 days in Swaziland when the likes of Iris Kaingu in Zambia are happy to expose themselves. The art work doesn’t hide anything.
Incomplete story ba ZEDEYE, After this painting, that Caleb so-called artist insulted all Zambians by saying we don’t know art. He is the only one who knows art
