Invest in in-house training as opposed to outsourcing, UPND urges mines

UPND chairperson for labour Percy Chanda says running a mine needs a lot of skilled manpower which the mines should invest in.

Chanda says skilled manpower such as artisans and engineers are a cardinal part of running the mines hence the need for mines in the country to give the nation their human resource development program.

He wondered how the country has suddenly run out of the skilled manpower it once boasted of as seen from how ZCCM was run.

“…But ZCCM was run by highly qualified Zambians; suddenly there is an artificial shortage of skilled labour that has been created by pruning these skilled Zambians in order to give room to outsource “experts” from outside. As UPND we have a duty to protect our people from losing jobs anyhow. Yes, we may have lost a few jobs through natural wastage such as retirements and deaths. But these could have been replaced as the case was with NCCM, RCM and ZCCM who had a very robust training program for the locals,” said Chanda in a statement today.

“Zambia had a very good training program for various technical personnel through the then Department of Technical Education and Vocational Training through Trades Training Institutes and Colleges which had programs that churned out graduates every six months. For courses like automotive and power electrical it was every after three months. In no time Zambia had surplus skilled manpower that went and worked in newly independent neighboring Countries.”

Chanda called for the reintroduction in house trades training which was used by the mines in past.

“During the time of NCCM, RCM and ZCCM these mining companies had their in house Trades schools which trained employees from helpers to Artisans. The underground personnel also had their training program (Staff learner) which saw school leavers’ progress from an ordinary miner up to Mining Engineer or Geologist. The mines through its man power development program sponsored a lot of students from Trades Institutes, Colleges up to University level. .

“You may argue that there are now a lot of private Colleges offering this training, but be mindful that 95% of these Colleges produce substandard personnel. How can a college recruit trainees in Heavy Equipment Repair when the model of the engine for training is that for a spacio? How can a college claim to train a Metal Fabricator when it has no drawing room, guillotine, rolling and bending machines and a template loft? All it has is a welding machine and pieces of scrap metal.”

He added: “as UPND we would like to encourage other Mining Companies to emulate what Mopani has done .We don’t want to see a situation where these other companies start poaching trained manpower from Mopani Copper Mines. They should also invest in training of its manpower and create jobs. This is also part of their social cooperate responsibility.

“We will not behave like the clueless PF CHIPANTEPANTE team and watch hopelessly. We will not condone any Company to bring in expertise that is available on the Zambian labour market and can be trained locally. HH and his fixing team will fix it.”