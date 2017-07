Interview: Lungu hates me with a passion – Kambwili

President Edgar Lungu hates me with a passion, expelled former Minister of Information Chishimba Kambwili has charged.

Kambwili who was on Saturday expelled from the Patriotic Front (PF) the party he was still serving as member of Parliament for Roan constituency says contrary to what he thought President Lungu is not a humble man.

The outspoken founder member of the PF was speaking on a live facebook interview with Millennium Radio today.

137 Total Views 137 Views Today