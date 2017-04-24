Integrating technology in the classroom

Teachers must adapt and capitalise on technology to keep up with a more digitalised world, says Cambridge International Examinations.

Technology has developed significantly in Africa in the last decade with more and more industries transforming into more digitalised entities to keep up with a fast changing global business environment. According to Cambridge International Examinations, it’s only natural that the education sector must follow suit and advance to keep up with the times.

Juan Visser, Regional Director for Cambridge International Examinations in Sub-Saharan Africa, says, “Schools and teachers are faced with the challenge of how to evolve from more traditional teaching methods to incorporate technology in the classroom. Although we cannot deny the adverse conditions for development in Africa, the continent has the fastest growth in internet users in the world which indicates very positive progress.”

According to Internet World Stats, internet users in Africa have grown by a little over 7557% between December 2000 and March 2017. Added to this is the rapid rise in the number of people now using mobile phones across Africa – according GSMA’s The Mobile Economy Africa 20162 report, it is projected that by 2020 there will be 720m smartphones in Africa, a growth of 494m from the end of 2015.

“These technological developments bring exciting opportunities for schools to rethink classroom tactics and consider new ways to deliver lessons utilising modern technology. Schools must therefore seriously look into investing in appropriate tools to support them,” says Juan.

Cambridge International Examinations recently partnered with Cambridge University Press to explore this teaching approach by holding a series of professional development workshops for teachers, called Learn Mores, in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia. Cambridge offers these courses to help teachers develop their skills and introduce them to new teaching methods. The courses are available for schools offering the Cambridge curriculum, as well as any other teachers whose schools are not accredited to Cambridge but would like to learn more about Cambridge education programmes and the Cambridge Approach.

Simon Lind, Professional Development Manager at Cambridge University Press, facilitated the topic Teaching with Technology at the workshops. He said, “It’s not necessary to use technology for every lesson, but in the modern world, you need to incorporate technology in at least some of the teaching that you do. Teachers have to evaluate the benefits of technology for teaching a subject, or aspects of the subject. The benefit of this approach is that it is not teacher or subject specific. It applies to all teachers, wherever they are, whatever the technology available and whatever subjects they are teaching.”

Simon stresses the importance of teachers assessing the teaching and learning potential of any device before it is purchased by the school or student; whether it is a lap top, tablet or even a mobile phone. “If the school hasn’t evaluated the device, and particularly the software programs available against teaching goals, and if the teachers haven’t thought about how the technology can lead to better learning outcomes, it can be a poor purchase. Also, many students are familiar with smartphone or tablet technology, and can navigate them with ease, but the question is how will it enhance their learning experience in school?”

He says technology is also only effective if teachers plan their lessons to incorporate it. “They must frame everything from the perspective of learning outcomes – what do they want students to do, and how will technology help them to do it? This applies irrespective of whether exams have to be hand-written. Teachers need to focus on how they can use a laptop, tablet or mobile phone to enhance the learning experience, so that when students come to write the exam, they are better prepared to do it.”

Juan says Cambridge International Examinations has found a huge willingness on the part of African schools to engage with technology, from basic equipment to webinars run from Cambridge in which they can participate via the internet.

“Africa has shown it can leapfrog certain stages of technological development. As connectivity improves and technology gets cheaper, we are leaving behind the days of ‘talk and chalk’ and accelerating into the 21st century,” he concludes.