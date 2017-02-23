Innovative community solar kiosks open

The first of Zambian Breweries’ innovative community solar kiosks has been officially opened at a ceremony at Luangwa Bridge this week.

The new renewable energy solution empowers retailers in remote off-grid areas to provide the company’s beverages extra cold, and aims to build thriving communities.

Luangwa District Commissioner Ngoni Moyo was on hand to officially open the first kiosk on behalf of Rufunsa District Commissioner Judith Chama.

“This move is in line with government’s policy of pursuing additional energy sources such as renewable energy supply including solar generation in order to meet the current power deficit and works towards universal electricity access by 2030,” said Mr Moyo.

The three e-Hubb solar kiosks from Germany, have been installed in Luangwa village in Lusaka Province, Kasamba in Southern Province, and Mamvule village, on the Mumbwa Road in Lusaka Province. They are the first of their kind in Africa under the Castle Lite brand and are a pilot project in Zambia.

Mr Moyo commended Zambian Breweries and urged people and companies to find alternative sources of energy, particularly in areas such as Luangwa, where retailers rely on expensive, inefficient and polluting generators to power their coolers, or have to transport ice blocks from a considerable distance.

Zambian Breweries Corporate Affairs Director Ezekiel Sekele said solar kiosks, which were designed for off-grid areas, aimed to change the energy supply source for Zambian Breweries distributors and retailers who trade in remote areas.

“The solar kiosk is a highly-optimised unit with solar panels on top, which are a striking design that stand for the long term,” said Mr Sekele.

The solar kiosks will not only benefit retailers but also provide good returns at the end of the day as people will buy ice cold drinks. In addition to providing a solid new business for entrepreneurs, such innovations have an economic multiplier in the wider community. When added together they all contribute to our nation’s growth and development, he explained.

“We are happy as Zambian Breweries to be pioneering the use of these solar kiosks for retailing. We are also committed to using renewable energy, providing quality and enjoyable products to the consumers as customers are critical,’’ he said.