Inflation rate drops

The annual inflation rate for the month of August has decreased to 6-point 3 percent from 6-point 6 percent recorded in July.

Central Statistical Office -CSO- Director Census and Statistics John Kalumbi says food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 2-point 7 percent.

Mr. Kalumbi added that the month to month inflation rate for August 2017 was recorded at Zero-point One percent compared to Negative Zero-point one percent in July.

Mr. Kalumbi was speaking during a presentation at his office in Lusaka.

ZNBC