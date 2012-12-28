India gang-rape victim dies in Singapore

A statement by Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth hospital where the 23-year-old victim was being treated said she “died peacefully” early on Saturday.

“We are very sad to report that the patient passed away peacefully at 4.45am (local time) on Dec 29, 2012,” Kelvin Loh, the chief executive of Mount Elizabeth Hospital, said in a statement.

He said that her family and officials from the High Commission of India were by her side.

The hospital said the woman had remained in an extremely critical condition since Thursday when she was flown to Singapore from India.

“Despite all efforts by a team of eight specialists in Mount Elizabeth Hospital to keep her stable, her condition continued to deteriorate over these two days.”

But by late Friday, the young woman’s condition had “taken a turn for the worse” and her vital signs had deteriorated with indications of severe organ failure, the hospital had earlier said.

Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan, repoting from New Delhi, siad: “She has been in hospital since the attack happened on December 16, she has been in hospital in very serious condition… just a few days ago they said her condition had worsened so they sent her to Singapore for treatment at a hospital that specialises in organ transplants.”

Gopalan said: “She flew over there just over a day ago and doctors said once she arrived there she started receiving treatment again. Just a few hours ago they said she had multiple organ failure and they were trying to treat her with antibiotics.”

The horrific ordeal of the woman has galvanised Indians, who have held almost daily demonstrations to demand greater protection from sexual violence, from groping to rape, that impacts thousands of women every day, but which often goes unreported.

She and a male friend were traveling in a public bus on December 16 evening when they were attacked by six men who raped her and beat them both.

They also inserted the rod in her body, stripped both naked and threw them off the bus on a road.

The attack two weeks ago brought new focus on police and community attitudes toward woman in India. Demonstrators in New Delhi have demanded stronger protections for women and stronger punishment for rapists.

Source: Al Jazeera and agencies