In-fighting deepens in PF

Ruling Patriotic Front PF Central Committee member Gerry Chanda has alleged that there is a total communication breakdown in his political party which he says is breeding mistrust among members.

Colonel Chanda disclosed when he featured on a special Radio interview anchored by Hermit Hachilonde which was broadcast on various Radio stations across the country that despite being a member of the supreme organ of the PF, the Central committee he is ignorant about the happenings in the party.

Colonel Chanda who is also former Kanyama Member of Parliament and currently serving as PF Chairman for foreign Affairs observed that the forward and backward linkages in the once united Patriotic Front have broken down irretrievably.

He said the need to keep the membership abreast with what is happening in the party cannot be overemphasized and that this will be going a long way in averting speculation and unfounded suspicion.

The former Home Affairs deputy Minister has warned that if the current state of affairs is left unchecked, the PF will be headed for self-destruction.

Colonel Chanda also noted that the intra-party differences that have engulfed the governing party are at the expense of the majority Zambians who ushered the PF into government.

He was however quick to point out that the challenges that the PF is grappling with are not insurmountable but are issues that can be addressed especially by collective responsibility and unity of purpose.

And Colonel Chanda has appealed to Party president who is also republican president Edgar Lungu to call for an indaba aimed at resolving thorny issues within Patriotic Front.

