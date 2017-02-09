Immigration warn clubs over Foreign players

The Immigration Department has warned teams in the Zambian Premier League to ensure they obtain work permits for foreign players they have acquired.

The Zambian Premier League has attracted a number of foreign players due to better salaries and it is becoming on of the biggest leagues on the continent.

Immigration Department Spokesperson Namati Shinka says all foreign players plying their trade in Zambia should acquire work permits.

He said it was an offence under the Zambian law for any foreigner to engage in any work without a work permit.

Mr. Shinka said the department would not hesitate to prosecute clubs and players who will be found guilty.

He warned that even players coming into the country for trials need to get temporary work permits.

Mr. Shinka was speaking in an interview with ZNBC Sport in Lusaka.

In 2015, the Zambian Immigration had a running battle with Nkana Football Club over Congolese players Fred Tshiminge and Diego Apanane.