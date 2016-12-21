I’m the only legitimate President, the other is a conman – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu on Friday warned people who are allegedly masquerading as both republican president and vice – in apparent reference to UPND supremo Hakainde Hichilema and his second-in-command Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – to desist from such “illegal acts” adding that if they continue the law will not delay to catch up with them.

The head of state was reacting to Chirundu residents who told him that there are two individuals who visited the area and conducted themselves as the incoming heads of state. The residents further reported that the duo told Chirundu residents that they will soon assume power as the courts of law were going to nulify the presidency of Edgar Lungu and his PF government [sometime in January 2017].

“We were told you lost an election to them but you refused to hand over power to them so you are an illegal president. They said that very soon, in January you will be out of office and it will be them that will be ruling us,” Chirundu residents said.

In response President Lungu who visited the area on Friday asked; “We know them, they are liars, they say they are the president and vice president but why are they not in the office?”

“We all know, a person who won the presidential elections is supposed to be in state house but where does he stay?” A person who won an election must be in office but where does he conduct his businesses from?” Lungu asked.

President Lungu stated that any other person conducting himself as republican president is a criminal and must be brought to book as such a one may plunge the nation into total chaos.

“Like I always say, there can only be one republican president at a time and this time such a one is I Edgar Chagwa Lungu the rest are only conmen”, said Lungu.

“Do not listen to their lies when they say they will form government in January its not true, they lost an election and cannot form government. Zambians made a choice on the 11th August of this year to vote for me so am the only Zambia`s president”, added Lungu.

Meanwhile president Lungu has challenged opposition political parties to swallow their pride and concede defeat, saying Zambians made a choice to vote for him and there is nothing that can subtract the fact that he is the country’s president untill 2021.

“We should not duell on partisan politics this time to say am PF, am UPND, am MMD or FDD but we must all put our concerted efforts to work together to develop Zambia because campaign period is over and their is already a legitimate government which is PF,” Lungu said.