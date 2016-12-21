I’m the only legitimate President, the other is a conman – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu on Friday warned people who are allegedly masquerading as both republican president and vice – in apparent reference to UPND supremo Hakainde Hichilema and his second-in-command Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – to desist from such “illegal acts” adding that if they continue the law will not delay to catch up with them.
The head of state was reacting to Chirundu residents who told him that there are two individuals who visited the area and conducted themselves as the incoming heads of state. The residents further reported that the duo told Chirundu residents that they will soon assume power as the courts of law were going to nulify the presidency of Edgar Lungu and his PF government [sometime in January 2017].
“We were told you lost an election to them but you refused to hand over power to them so you are an illegal president. They said that very soon, in January you will be out of office and it will be them that will be ruling us,” Chirundu residents said.
In response President Lungu who visited the area on Friday asked; “We know them, they are liars, they say they are the president and vice president but why are they not in the office?”
“We all know, a person who won the presidential elections is supposed to be in state house but where does he stay?” A person who won an election must be in office but where does he conduct his businesses from?” Lungu asked.
President Lungu stated that any other person conducting himself as republican president is a criminal and must be brought to book as such a one may plunge the nation into total chaos.
“Like I always say, there can only be one republican president at a time and this time such a one is I Edgar Chagwa Lungu the rest are only conmen”, said Lungu.
“Do not listen to their lies when they say they will form government in January its not true, they lost an election and cannot form government. Zambians made a choice on the 11th August of this year to vote for me so am the only Zambia`s president”, added Lungu.
Meanwhile president Lungu has challenged opposition political parties to swallow their pride and concede defeat, saying Zambians made a choice to vote for him and there is nothing that can subtract the fact that he is the country’s president untill 2021.
“We should not duell on partisan politics this time to say am PF, am UPND, am MMD or FDD but we must all put our concerted efforts to work together to develop Zambia because campaign period is over and their is already a legitimate government which is PF,” Lungu said.
If I were Lungu I would focus on my job unless I don’t think its my job.
December 21, 2016 at 3:51 pm
Indeed for how long will he keep reminding people that he is the president! If deep down he believes he is the duly elected and installed president why doesn’t he just disregard those others and do what he is supposed to do? Time moves fast and by the time he wakes up from singing “I am the President” he will find it is time to start campaigning for new presidential and parliamentary elections then he will have done nothing!
FuManchu
December 22, 2016 at 7:27 am
Uletekanya, it’s illegal to masquerade as president. Advise HH to start campaigning to 2021 other than break windowpanes at the High court.
bobma
December 21, 2016 at 5:35 pm
when will upnd take over power?
jolezya
December 22, 2016 at 6:09 am
we are tired of waiting.
jolezya
December 22, 2016 at 6:12 am
Edward should know that Respect is earned and Not demanded.As long as the UPND Petition Hearing is not held and determined Edward will remain illegitimate.Edward,Kabila of DRC and Jammeh of Gambia are the same. They are illegally clinging to power in their respective countries. Edward should allow the Hearing of the Petetion and prove to Zambians and the World that he genuinely won the Presidential Election on 11th August 2016 in a Court of Law. The blocking of the Petition Hearing by Edward has only served to confirm that he has something to hide and he stole the Election Victory from HH and is clinging to power illegally and illegitimately. This Petition will haunt Edward for the rest of his life.Time will tell.
Zulu
December 22, 2016 at 8:29 am
Ba Upnd please you only have 58 Mps and only won in 3.5 Provinces. You were given 14 days to present you evidence by the Concourt but you failed . Can’t you see that HH is playing you because if he admits that he lost you will start looking for another leader. Didn’t you see how people in Lusaka and the Copperbelt celebrated when ECL was announced the winner?? Please wake up Ba Upnd
Mambwe
December 22, 2016 at 2:02 pm
Mambwe u don’t get it. Until the Petition is heard and the Court rules on the Winner or Loser ,Lungu is an illegitimate President. The Petition was not heard. It was blocked. In Gambia President Yahya Jammeh has Petitioned the Election of the President Elect Adama Harrow on account of electoral malpractices. The Gambia Supreme Court is considering the Petition right now.President Jammeh is insisting on his Right to be heard why should HH & GBM be denied their Rights to be heard?Luo and Mwanakatwe have been heard by the High Court so the High Court which administers the Bill of Rights has to hear HH & GBM without fail.As it is Lungu usurped power but will remain illegitimate until the Petition is disposed off. To wait for 2021 is to give Edward a Licence to rig the elections again.The UPND Petition for the 2016 Election has to be disposed off whether illegitimate Edward likes or not.Period.
Chomba
December 22, 2016 at 3:03 pm