I’m the godfather of NDC – Guy Scott

Former Interim President and founder of the ruling Patriotic Front Guy Scott has announced that he is a godfather of Chishimba Kambwili’s party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Scott who served as Republican Vice President described the NDC as the real PF which has real PF members.

Dr Scott said the ruling PF was a “gonga” as it had been hijacked by the same people he and PF founder Micheal Sata fought. “I have come to find part of PF, the respectable part of PF. That other one is gong’a PF. Thank you very much for welcoming me here, I want to make it very clear that I am a consultant like him. Or the godfather, yes, I am the godfather. In Bemba they say umuchinshi tabalomba. These people who are in power at the moment, they can’t force us to respect them because the only thing which will bring respect is when you are correct and when you are God fearing and hard working to bring development to your country,” said Dr Scott who was the Special Guest at the NDC Mumana Resort consultative meeting in Lusaka on Saturday.

And Kambwili who is still serving as PF Roan Member of Parliament and currently the shadow leader of NDC has described President Edgar Lungu as an ungrateful man who has completely forgotten where he comes from.

Speaking at the same event, Kambwili said government officials building houses from stolen money should continue do so because once he becomes President he will ensure that all the houses built with stolen money are grabbed and make them accommodation for civil servants.

The outspoken PF parliamentarian said when God wants to remove someone from power he makes them forget.

He said President Lungu has forgotten who made it possible to be where he is today.

“What we need is to work together. At this time, I am PF but come January, things are going to change. Ni kolwe piteni nembwa… Someone gives you the presidency on a silver platter, you didn’t suffer for it but you destroy the party. It was ba Scott, ba Kambwili, bana Mulenga, Menyani, ba Musenge who suffered for PF. “Twalelala mumpanga ukusumwa naba mosquito. Sir do you remember where we went, where the toilets were very small and we were failing to enter, we were going in the bush. We suffered to make PF! We couldn’t even access decent toilets. Ena ninshi nalala ku Chawama elo aisa tutamfya kwati tuli fipuba. And he is telling you that this one who has come today Lusambo and Dora, you are the same, can you accept that?” asked Kambwili. “This is what God does when he wants to remove someone or when he is rejecting him, alamulowa ichilafi then you go and say senseless things which make people become fed up of you,” he said.

And Mr Kambwili said he had refused to support Edgar Lungu because he knew his character.

“I was against this man taking over the party because he stole someone’s K36,000 and he likes Jameson. And not only that he likes Jameson but he also has long hands. Even Dr Guy can bear me witness. You people in Lusaka should be the most upset because starting from Chawama, Ndozo Lodge they have bought, they have also bought York Farm, they are building their houses, in State Lodge the land they left as a forest reserve, they have grabbed it. When you go to Memorial Park, they are building houses, everywhere in Lusaka, even as you enter Kafue, those houses on the hills, they are building. Nomba balya abalenwafye Jameson ba fumya kwisa impiya ishafula ifi apapene.

“Mwe bamunyina, nga tulelanda ukutila ati aba abanensu bang’o, baleiba, nibapompwe! Bambi muleima muleti ‘ba Kambwili bale landa landa fye’ but I am not speaking for myself, I am feeling sorry for you people, your children and your grandchildren. Because if you let these thieves steal, they will leave this country in debt. They will steal and they will go and they will be living luxurious lives because they have built houses, flats and shopping malls. When he just became a presidential candidate, he used to look he had marasmus. Today, because of public funds, he has gained weight and even his cheeks are puffy. He has even become light,” he said.

He added “unless I die and I don’t get to lead this country but if God blesses me and I get there, mukanya nokunya! Lesa nga alempala nkafike palya bafikile ba Sata, mukeshiba ati nikolwe piteni nembwa. Ukufuma fye mukulapa, mukatampa ukufuma muno chalo kwati nibakapanga bakabolala imwe. Ba Pompwe! We made PF so that poor people could have better lives, it is not to say that Jameson and his people should be the ones to have money. Some of us started business in 1993, but today I can’t even match the wealth of Kaizer [Zulu]. I can’t match Jameson. They have money which can blow your mind.”