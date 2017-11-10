I’m only going upto 2021, says President Lungu as u-turns on his third term bid

President Edgar Lungu has u-turned on his bid to seek unconstitutional third term of office saying he will run upto 2021, when the country is expected to have the next elections.
In a video, which was taken when he addressed the members of the Zambia Association of manufactures, President Lungu said he would not go beyond 2021 saying ” by the way, I am only going upto 2021.”
This was during during the “Meet the President Dialogue” at Radisson Blu Hotel.
“The economy knows no politics, whoever will be President will have to carry on with engaging you because you are not politicians, you are economic players and you will always be there. Government just makes it conducive for you to succeed,” said President Lungu.
“Together, we can achieve industrialisation with unity of purpose. We can transform Zambia into an industrialisation hub. So let us all rise to the occasion and ensure that industrialisation becomes a reality in our lifetime, or in my term of office and by the way I am only going up to 2021,” he said.
There has been a heated debate on the eligibility of President Lungu for the 2021 polls.
The debate has led to divisions both in PF and the country at large which has seen a number of PF senior officials jostling to take over the leadership of the ruling party while some political parties have taken the issue to the Constitutional Court to determine the eligibility of President Lungu.
President Lungu who had warned of chaos in the country if the Judiciary ruled against him in the eligibility case at the constitution court is making a u-turn seeing the resistance from the general public.
The announcement will also open discussion on who will take over from President Lungu, a topic which has only been diacussed secretly by PF members due to the fear of being seen to be fighting the President.
U b answerable
sk
November 11, 2017 at 2:54 pm
lo.snezhana82
November 11, 2017 at 4:05 pm
God forbid u will not Lungu .
Tasila Phiri
November 11, 2017 at 4:10 pm
Lungu just go , we don’t want you!
Mwebe mutale
November 12, 2017 at 2:56 am
We don’t want hippocricy we know you after a grave mistake you made by intimidating the judges, you think you sway the people’s thinking never,infact if you are serious u would have told the judges not to get bothered with your standing in 2021 publicly rather than what you are saying, you that under the constitution of Zambia you don’t qualify but why were you saying of standing in 2021, just shutup .
soberminded
November 12, 2017 at 1:09 pm
Just leave office now. The people want houses better schools better health care system better education systems and jobs with good pension schemes
Bo
November 14, 2017 at 1:55 am
Why are the upheavals in Zimbabwe not being covered by your paper? The happenings there just now are very important and could have ramifications and ripple effects in the wider southern African region. Remember that we are neighbours!
Peter Sachinyama
November 15, 2017 at 6:00 am
If your government is to continue procuring goods and services at 4 times the price as is the case with ambulances, fire tenders and dual carriageway then 2021 is tooooo faaaar!!!!
Real Patriot
November 15, 2017 at 12:10 pm