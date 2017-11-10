I’m only going upto 2021, says President Lungu as u-turns on his third term bid

President Edgar Lungu has u-turned on his bid to seek unconstitutional third term of office saying he will run upto 2021, when the country is expected to have the next elections.

In a video, which was taken when he addressed the members of the Zambia Association of manufactures, President Lungu said he would not go beyond 2021 saying ” by the way, I am only going upto 2021.”

This was during during the “Meet the President Dialogue” at Radisson Blu Hotel.

“The economy knows no politics, whoever will be President will have to carry on with engaging you because you are not politicians, you are economic players and you will always be there. Government just makes it conducive for you to succeed,” said President Lungu.

“Together, we can achieve industrialisation with unity of purpose. We can transform Zambia into an industrialisation hub. So let us all rise to the occasion and ensure that industrialisation becomes a reality in our lifetime, or in my term of office and by the way I am only going up to 2021,” he said.

There has been a heated debate on the eligibility of President Lungu for the 2021 polls.

The debate has led to divisions both in PF and the country at large which has seen a number of PF senior officials jostling to take over the leadership of the ruling party while some political parties have taken the issue to the Constitutional Court to determine the eligibility of President Lungu.

President Lungu who had warned of chaos in the country if the Judiciary ruled against him in the eligibility case at the constitution court is making a u-turn seeing the resistance from the general public.

The announcement will also open discussion on who will take over from President Lungu, a topic which has only been diacussed secretly by PF members due to the fear of being seen to be fighting the President.