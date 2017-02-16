I’m now available for marriage – Iris Kaingu

Former Zambian Porn star Irish Kaundu says she is now available to marry a Zambian man who is serious.

Ms. Kaingu says she is very much ready to be in marriage because she was aging.

Before feeling old, Ms. Kaingu blasted Zambian men that they were all fake and she would not waste her time to marry anyone.

Today she has come back to her senses and charged that she want to marry any Zambian man regardless of their status who looks to be serious.

“I am now available for marriage to any serious Zambian man, regardless of his status, if he is serious, i will marry him”, she said.

Last month Daughter to former Education Minister Michael Kaingu, Iris kaingu said on hot FM Radio that the porn incident helped her understand friends adding that she now has become a better person than ever.

Iris also said that she hopes to find a genuine man at least who is half her dad’s character — Michael Kaingu who has three wives.

However, opinion on Iris’s personality seems polarized, others are condemning her while others upholds that everyone has at one point had sex with their partners outside wedlock but luckily were not exposed to the public in the Iris Kaingu way adding that infact Iris portrays the modern type of life which is seen even in movies and in the West especially.