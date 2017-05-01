I’m not scared of evil people trying to arrest me – GBM

UPND Vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba ( GBM ) has spoken out over reports that he gone in hiding outside the country in fear of being arrested.

Mwamba has not been seen in public from the time his Boss, Hakainde Hichilema was arrested and charged with treason.

But disputing reports Mwamba whose whereabouts have not been made public says via his Facebook page that he is not scared to go to prison because he is not a coward.

Below is his statement:

The social media has indicated so many falsehoods, particularly, the Kwacha Times

Let me put it on record and officially, that I have not and do not intend to quit politics especially now that our country is undergoing the worst form of dictatorship ever seen.

I wish to assure our party members and all Zambians that I am a committed member of the UPND and it’s Vice President and will remain so.

No amount of intimidation or arrest on whatever trumped up charges that these evil people wish on me shall deter my resolve and that of President HH to bring sanity in our politics and general livelihood of the Zambian people.

I am not scared of going to prison and I am not a coward, unlike them who wish to cling on to power to avoid retribution on their deeds in the short period that they have tasted power.

I mentioned earlier that not everything lasts forever. You shall be made to account and that is your greatest fear.

Importantly, I urge you to release my President HH unconditionally and be mindful that those who rule by the sword will perish by the sword as the holy book says.

We are aware of all the gimmicks that the PF are employing with their beneficiaries and sympathisers but all these will be held accountable individually and collectively in due course.

I am also perplexed that someone would preach the rule of law when it is selectively applied. Did this happen when the petition was entered into the con court? A constitutional requirement was ignored with impunity.

Don’t remove a speck in my eye before you remove a log from yours.

GBM