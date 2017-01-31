I’m not ready to bring back referendum – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says he is not ready to bring back the referendum because elections cost a lot of money, which could otherwise be spent on needy areas of the country’s economic growth.

President Lungu said though he was under pressure to bring back the referendum, he was not ready because Zambia has had five elections in the last ten years saying he is not ready for another election.

Speaking during a meeting with Zambians living in Ethiopia at the residence of Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ethiopia, President Lungu said Government had a lot of working to do in developing such as construction of roads, health facilities, schools and provision of agriculture inputs to enhance productivity in the quest to become a middle income country.

“We’ve had five elections in ten years; we had election in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016. These elections were very costly and another election in the referendum would be another cost to the government,” he said.

He however disclosed that the Ministry of Home Affairs had concluded working on operationalizing the Dual Citizen close which would next month be forwarded to parliament for enactment.

Lungu announcement that the bill will be taken to parliament and that amendments will be done if necessary in order to enable those that wanted to become dual citizens acquire dual citizenship status.

He noted that this would only be done when certain procedures were followed to ensure that all the things that Zambians wanted became a reality.

The head of Stated said that it was sad that Zambian lost the bill of Rights.

And President Lungu said that contrary to criticism, his foreign trips were meant to seek opportunities that would provide the country with platforms to enhance the social and economic programmes.

“So every time we travel, I ask it is worth the travel and I only travel when it is necessary that I do so. There are certain things you can delegate and others you have to take responsibility and personal charge, so when you see me travel, it’s not because I like travelling, it’s not true that I like travelling, I do it at great pains because I would rather be at home,” he said.

He also appealed to Zambians to support government and bear with it as the sacrifices that were being made would begin to bear fruits in the next two to three years.

Lungu stated that he would deliver to the people of Zambia because he was hard working in had a hard working team which was committed to achieving the developmental aspirations of the Zambian people.

Meanwhile, first Lady Esther Lungu stressed the need for enhanced efforts aimed and uplifting the status of girls and women in Zambia.

Mrs. Lungu said women played a critical role in the development of the nation saying there was need to promote the rights of the women and girls who appeared to be marginalized.

She stated that she was in Ethiopia to attend the Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV and AIDS whose goal was to advocate to enhanced efforts against HIV and AIDS, maternal, neonatal and child.

And giving a vote of thanks, president of the Zambian community living in Ethiopia, Dry Jones Zulu assured the President of continued support in the implementation of developmental programmmes in Zambia.

Dr Zulu also commended Government for including Zambians in diaspora in the formulation of the new constitution, which he said many Zambians in Ethiopia participated in.

He also appealed to Government to consider re-introducing a national airline saying the Zambian route was a busy destination, which would be profitable to the country.