I’m enjoying countrywide support as 2016 elections winner – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema says he is enjoying countrywide support as the “2016 outright election winner” and that speculations that he is scared to face President Edgar Lungu in an election is mere politicking.

Hichilema, the UPND leader, said in an interview that President Lungu was a puppet who was scared of his own shadow.

“The people know that I, Hakainde Hichilema, won the 2016 elections. It’s in public domain. Currently, I am enjoying countrywide support as the outright winner of the 2016 elections. And this is why Edgar feels bad whenever I make a public appearance because Zambians would like to interact with me but also encourage me over the stolen victory. By the way, you don’t need a magician to discover how I am enjoying countrywide support; go to Kaputa, Kashinakaji (Zambezi), Mbangomba in Eastern Province; everyone knows Hakainde Hichilema, ‘mulimi muzathu’, as they call me,” Hichilema said.

“Lungu knows that he lost the August 2016 elections; there is no doubt about that! He knows that I won and therefore, I am not in any way scared but my emphasis is that his plans to contest in 2021 are a mere sign of a little tin-pot dictator who is scared of even his own shadow. If he won elections, why wouldn’t he focus on explaining his plans for the country? Even if he said it himself that he has no vision, clearly this guy is lost at sea.”

He emphasised that Zambians must ignore President Lungu’s plans of a third term, reiterating that the 2016 election result was a disputed one and still in the courts of law.

Hichilema said President Lungu was trying to mislead the nation that he qualified for a third term when “even his being in State House now is illegal”.

“Not until the court disposes of this matter, Lungu cannot start dreaming of 2021 because he will not have it easy. Us in the UPND view him as a thief of our victory of which reputable courts agree with us,” he charged.

And Hichilema challenged President Lungu to call for fresh elections if he felt he outrightly won the August 11 general polls.

“Our country is faced with numerous challenges, including our petition which makes Mr Lungu an illegal President. So, how would one, in their right thinking, start saying I am scared to face them in an election when not too long ago I walloped them? By the way, he is abusing public resources. All the allowances he is earning are illegal and he shall one day, actually very soon, begin paying back to Zambians,” he said.

Hichilema further called on Zambians to press President Lungu to fight the outbreak of armyworms and the high cost of living instead of focusing on political rhetoric.

“This guy has really crippled everything in the country; just imagine, what will Zambia be this year alone with his continued appetite for luxury instead of delivering to the poor people? He is now milking poor citizens out of their sweat,” said Hichilema.

The Mast