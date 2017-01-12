I’m enjoying countrywide support as 2016 elections winner – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema says he is enjoying countrywide support as the “2016 outright election winner” and that speculations that he is scared to face President Edgar Lungu in an election is mere politicking.
Hichilema, the UPND leader, said in an interview that President Lungu was a puppet who was scared of his own shadow.
“The people know that I, Hakainde Hichilema, won the 2016 elections. It’s in public domain. Currently, I am enjoying countrywide support as the outright winner of the 2016 elections. And this is why Edgar feels bad whenever I make a public appearance because Zambians would like to interact with me but also encourage me over the stolen victory. By the way, you don’t need a magician to discover how I am enjoying countrywide support; go to Kaputa, Kashinakaji (Zambezi), Mbangomba in Eastern Province; everyone knows Hakainde Hichilema, ‘mulimi muzathu’, as they call me,” Hichilema said.
“Lungu knows that he lost the August 2016 elections; there is no doubt about that! He knows that I won and therefore, I am not in any way scared but my emphasis is that his plans to contest in 2021 are a mere sign of a little tin-pot dictator who is scared of even his own shadow. If he won elections, why wouldn’t he focus on explaining his plans for the country? Even if he said it himself that he has no vision, clearly this guy is lost at sea.”
He emphasised that Zambians must ignore President Lungu’s plans of a third term, reiterating that the 2016 election result was a disputed one and still in the courts of law.
Hichilema said President Lungu was trying to mislead the nation that he qualified for a third term when “even his being in State House now is illegal”.
“Not until the court disposes of this matter, Lungu cannot start dreaming of 2021 because he will not have it easy. Us in the UPND view him as a thief of our victory of which reputable courts agree with us,” he charged.
And Hichilema challenged President Lungu to call for fresh elections if he felt he outrightly won the August 11 general polls.
“Our country is faced with numerous challenges, including our petition which makes Mr Lungu an illegal President. So, how would one, in their right thinking, start saying I am scared to face them in an election when not too long ago I walloped them? By the way, he is abusing public resources. All the allowances he is earning are illegal and he shall one day, actually very soon, begin paying back to Zambians,” he said.
Hichilema further called on Zambians to press President Lungu to fight the outbreak of armyworms and the high cost of living instead of focusing on political rhetoric.
“This guy has really crippled everything in the country; just imagine, what will Zambia be this year alone with his continued appetite for luxury instead of delivering to the poor people? He is now milking poor citizens out of their sweat,” said Hichilema.
The Mast
“Mulimi Muzathu” HH is right. The Presidential Petition is now a liability to the Zambian Nation. The sooner this Petition is heard and determined the better for all. Until this is done Zambia will remain radarless without a Legitimate President.Ecowas has done a fantastic job in resolving the Election Dispute in Gambia. SADC should emulate Ecowas and help Zambia resolve its 2016 Election Dispute without furher delays.After resolving the Gambia Dispute AU should impress on SADC to deal with Election Disputes in Zambia and DRC urgently.SADC should respect the Will of the People in its member countries.
Ndulo
January 12, 2017 at 8:09 am
I totally agree with you Mr HH and I am for you. And by the way, who is scared of who? If Lungu thinks he won the 2016 election, then he should allow the Petition by UPND to be heard by the ConCourt and never interfere. Besides, no one in the UPND is scared of the hapless Lungu. He should first pass through his own ‘TRUE GREENS’ led by Chishimba Kambwili and KBF before he starts talking about HH/GBM and UPND.
sinono
January 12, 2017 at 10:00 am
That is why HH is going to lose again in 2021 – arrogance and the “me syndrome”. People do not like that.
OneNation
January 13, 2017 at 2:25 am
You moron, you are also lost at sea. HH won the August, 2016 elections out rightly whether you agree or do not agree. The problem is you are a 100% nincompoop who is half alive and half dead and do not understand and perceive things around you in their correct order. Just like your god father Edgar Lungu, you are a cursed person before the Living God. Edgar Lungu’ s name does not feature anywhere on God Almighty’ s Holy table in heaven and however much Lungu may pretend to be holy here on earth after stealing last year’ s votes from Hakainde, he shall remain an outcast and thief of the highest order with no blessings from God Almighty. Kachasu, Lutuku, Vodika and a lot of other strong beers are his angels and the Devil is his father and master. As a nation, following what Edgar Lungu did last year, you shall see and witness the terrible sufferings that your nation shall go through because you can mock your fellow human beings but not God. What you sow, you also reap. Ati, One nation, you are a dead dog with no knowledge about God. Terrible sufferings awaits you with your drunken president whose god is Lutuku from Chawama.
Patricia Kapekele
January 13, 2017 at 4:20 am
Five time loser!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GBM
January 12, 2017 at 8:46 am
WHO LOST FIVE TIMES?WHICH YEARS?
valentine chipasha
January 12, 2017 at 9:28 am
Whether five time loser or not he is the incoming president.
Anonymous
January 12, 2017 at 10:04 am
A five time loser who can revive our economy is a valuable asset to our country and not a drunkard who fraudulently found himself in State House and confessed to not having a vision and his visionlessness can be seen as he has run down the economy. HH aleisa
Sobongo Sobongo
January 12, 2017 at 10:22 am
bakalusa ba upnd mulishani!!!enjoying massive support outside state house kkkkkkkkkk koma kalusa onishekesha ngako mweee heheheheeeee
kajob
January 12, 2017 at 10:23 am
@Chipasha. The issue is who won the 2016 Elections? HH and Lungu both claim they won the Elections. Both HH and Lungu should present their evidence in Court showing how they won the Election. Lungu has been using his executive powers to stop the Hearing of this Petition. If Lungu truly and fairly won this Election why is he afraid to vindicate himself in Court? Lungu is masquerading as the Legitimate President of Zambia but he is not and until the Petition is heard and he is declared the Winner by Court.Most Zambian s believe that HH won the Election but was denied power by Lungu who is clinging to power illegally. Lungu,Jammeh of Gambia and Kabila of DRC are birds of the same feathers.The three Presidents are all illegitimate Dictators.
Zulu
January 12, 2017 at 10:29 am
I CAN SEE A CANDIDATE FOR CHAINAMA EAST
Chisenga
January 12, 2017 at 11:21 am
HH just concentrate in area where you are better not national leadership. Better reasoning people are not recognizing you having a heart and direction to lead the people of Zambia unlike livestock farming were you do better. Leaders are born not made as you may claim brother man.
leadres are born not made
January 12, 2017 at 11:29 am
Lungu’s behaviour over the UPND Petition betrays him.Like an Election Thief Lungu has tried so hard to kill the Petition but has failed.Lungu refused to let the Speaker of Parliament to Act as President during the Petition Hearing becoz he was afraid to lose power. Lungu is still fighting to block the Hearing of the Petition but he is bound to fail. Even the Docile SADC is now embarrassed and wants the Petition heard and disposed off as a matter of urgency. The Election Dispute in Gambia has served to remind both SADC and AU of the Election Dispute in Zambia. The crisis in DRC and Gambia rekindles interest in the Zambian Election Dispute. The Petition will hound Lungu for the rest of his life. Wherever Lungu goes he is now stigmised as an Election Thief ,Fraudster, Rigger and an illegitimate President of Zambia. After the Gambia Election Dispute is resolved it will be all eyes on Zambia and DRC. SADC will be forced to attend to the Election Dispute in Zambia and the Hearing of the Petition. Period.
Gumbo
January 12, 2017 at 12:06 pm
How can a loser be in State House and a winner farting in the streets.
Yes, (Chain am a) is waiting for you.
Four and half years, patali.
[email protected]
January 12, 2017 at 12:40 pm
People are just consoling you, not by your side. They are sympathizers to you for losing so much since 2011. Just campaign for 2021 perhaps that time will be green to you.
SENIOR BINO
January 12, 2017 at 1:55 pm
HH WON AND THE QUESTION OF WHO WON THE ELECTION DOES NOT ARISE HERE. SADC IS USELESS. MENO MENO IS AN ILLEGAL PRESIDENT AND HAS NO WHERE TO START FROM.
NEUTRAL
January 12, 2017 at 2:47 pm
ECL is a bad omen to this country-Army worms, load shedding, low water levels, high prices, job losses, high taxes, delayed salaries etc
Sobongo Sobongo
January 12, 2017 at 3:25 pm
I still fail to understand the thinking of some Zambians, honestly, can a normal person with 5 senses support Lungu? Okay, what have u benefited from Lungu since he became president? High mealie meal prices? High school fees? High fuel prices? High cost of living and low salaries? No farming inputs? Where are the jobs Lungu promised you? Is Zambia a cursed nation?
zambian
January 12, 2017 at 3:26 pm
This hh tribalist is indeed a foolish idiot. He is confused of losing 7 times. How can you win with only Tongas voting 4 u???
Dundumwezi Tonga
January 12, 2017 at 5:42 pm
Now that President Lungu will contest his 2nd term in 2021, kalusa hh alanya nomba. Takatekepo mambala. Akulapitilila state house lyonse. Aleisa but without reaching. Chikolor hechi hechi will rot in opposition.
Ngombe Ilede
January 12, 2017 at 5:53 pm
Wonders never cease. When did courts declare winners? Votes are won in ballots not courts.
Kalunga Fred
January 12, 2017 at 6:10 pm
Chikonko mwikate!ready to loose again in 2021
muzo
January 12, 2017 at 7:19 pm
MAY GOD HELP US ZAMBIANS TO GVE US OUR AUGUST ELECTIONS VICTORY. FORWARD WITH HH
Jata Nailuma
January 12, 2017 at 9:30 pm
ZAMBIA IS NOT JUST DUNDUMWEZI, IF YOU CAN WIN IN DUNDUMWEZI YOU THINK YOU HAVE WON THE ELECTION NO.HH you can”t win the election in zambia, even if all you tongas vote for you like last election, you can”t win, Will shall teach you a proper leson in 2021, since we have know the true colour of the tongas.
MU CHENDE
January 13, 2017 at 6:55 am
Meno type of tarpets of an old land rover lost the election that why he failed to hand over power to the speaker.He is always afraid of his own shadow.
kabiki Foloko
January 13, 2017 at 7:07 am
Ba fi Kala,don’t you have anything better to do?
Mulenga
January 13, 2017 at 8:28 am