I’m changing civil service to make it effective – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says changes taking place in the civil service are aimed at making the civil service operate more effectively.

The President says he wants a civil service that will be effective and will respond to the aspirations of Zambians.

President Lungu said this at State House when he swore in Mukuli Chikuba as Permanent Secretary Economic Management and Finance in the Ministry of Finance.

The President also said he will promote more young people to decision making positions.

And Mr Chikuba has told ZNBC news that he will ensure that he delivers to the expectation of Zambians.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has declared Thursday, January 19, as day of national mourning in honour of former Minister of Agriculture, Misheck Chiinda.

Mr Chiinda, who served as minister in 2001, under President Frederick Chiluba, died, aged 69, on January 14.

He also served as Mazabuka District Commissioner, between 2004 and 2007, under President Levy Mwanawasa.

Mr Chiinda will be put to rest on Thursday in Chikankata district, Southern province.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC news in Lusaka by Secretary to the Cabinet, Roland Msiska.

On Thursday, flags will be half-mast and programmes of entertainment nature, on both radio and television, should be cancelled or postponed – ZNBC