I’m a people’s person, Kambwili tells Lungu’s Minister

Roan PF Member of Parliament (PF) Chishimba Kambwili says those in Edgar Lungu’s government should know that he is the people’s person.

Dismissing a Minster he could not name who alleged that he (Kambwili) paid the women that cheered him, Kambwili says he has done his work.

He has accused the Minister of being jealous of the support he is enjoying on the Copperbelt.

Tales of jealousy and envy.

A certain minister alleged that I paid women to cheer for me and hail my name outside pick and pay. What this Minister should know is that I have worked hard in my constituency and in my town as a whole, I am a peoples person and that is the reason why I am loved by the common person, I cannot stoop so low to pay people to cheer my name because that would be deceiving myself, I have earned the right to be celebrated in my constituency because of my sincere dedication to serving the masses. As a politician if you are not celebrated in your own back yard then you are as good as dead, but then again why should people cheering me become a problem to a certain minister. The fact is I speak for the poor and it means that they are more inclined to cheer me on because I am their voice. Now let me warn this Minister, whilst he is asking contractors to contribute money towards his bill for hiring choppers to go to his constituency , buying property worth K2.5m cash, asking contractors to prepare money whilst he is in town or wherever he goes, buying a brand new Mercedes Benz within 1 week of being appointed Minister, getting 5% of all contracts awarded in his ministry, this Minister must also concentrate on cleaning the prisons because whilst you enjoy corruption money, you must clean your destination which is jail. Ukusabaila tekusuma. Just work hard and make a name, don’t be jealous of others it doesn’t take you anywhere, get off your high horse. By the way 2021 presidency is not my preoccupation at the moment, and in actual fact it such people who are going around using taxpayers money to campaign whilst trying to paint others black. Just make your money because you will need it in prison.