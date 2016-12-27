I’ll crush those undermining President Lungu – Lusambo

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has sounded a stern warning to all those undermining President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s vision.

Mr Lusambo said he is fully aware that some people in the province are determined to frustrate the implementation of President Lungu’s vision to develop the province.

He said he will not sit idle and watch some people frustrate President Lungu’s vision in the province.

Mr Lusambo said President Lungu has a clear vision of taking development to all parts of the country hence the need to give him full backing.

He was speaking Saturday afternoon when he flagged off the street cleaning exercise in the Ndola Central Business District as part of the Keep Zambia Clean programme.

Mr Lusambo, accompanied by Provincial Permanent Secretary Reverand Howard Sikwela, Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga and Ndola District Commissioner Cannon George Chisulo and other officials cleaned Chisokone avenue, one of the busiest streets in the city centre.

The exercise is an initiative of the Ndola Street Vendors and Marketeers Association who have now started cleaning the streets where they trade from.

The Provincial Minister also took part in a tree planting exercise in the city centre.

Mr Lusambo commended the Ndola Street Vendors and Marketeers Association for the initiative saying Government is also eager to work with people with progressive ideas.

“We are happy when we see people taking it upon themselves to work with Government. My office, the office of the P.S and the DC’s office are always open for people with developmental ideas, please come forward and together, let us build this great province,” Mr Lusambo said.

He added, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness. The rainy season is here so we have to keep our surroundings clean, including our trading areas if we are to avoid Cholera and other waterborne diseases.”