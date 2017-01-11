“Ignoring Lungu’s third bid is suicide”

It will be suicide for anyone to ignore the 3rd term bid mooted by president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

It must be now clear to all doubting Thomases that the President means business by the endorsements he is already receiving from party structures across the country.

So let us all, lover of electoral democracy, pull our stockings and counter this monstrous effort aimed manipulating the constitution.

Am happy that president of NAREP, Mr. Elias Chipimo, and Mr. Isaac Mwanza have eloquently explained the illegibility of President Lungu.

My advice to PF is they should start looking for a heir to the party presidency in 2021 before they fall into the 2001 MMD Search for president which ended up dividing the party and the country.

By MacDonald Chipenzi