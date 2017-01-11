“Ignoring Lungu’s third bid is suicide”

It will be suicide for anyone to ignore the 3rd term bid mooted by president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
It must be now clear to all doubting Thomases that the President means business by the endorsements he is already receiving from party structures across the country.
So let us all, lover of electoral democracy, pull our stockings and counter this monstrous effort aimed manipulating the constitution.
Am happy that president of NAREP, Mr. Elias Chipimo, and Mr. Isaac Mwanza have eloquently explained the illegibility of President Lungu.
My advice to PF is they should start looking for a heir to the party presidency in 2021 before they fall into the 2001 MMD Search for president which ended up dividing the party and the country.
By MacDonald Chipenzi
Unfortunately, the Lungu regime has pulled a fast one on the people of Zambia. The Constitution has been carefully crafted to give Lungu a Third Term!
When PF went out to remove Cabinet fron outside Parliament; block Provincial Assemblies; and deleted Partial Proportional Representations in Parliament, no one raised even a finger, because they thought that they were not affected! But now that they realise that the maximum number of years for Presidential Office has been extended from ten to thirteen, they are crying foul, simply because they think they have been disadvantaged – hypocricies! There are no Provincial Assemblies, Cabinet from outside parliement, Proportional Representatives to protect them. Shameful hypocricies!
Maano
Dancing in a fools paradise. Yes it can happen in our country because Zambians are docile. Bapena kuli bumushanina bunga .Zambians wake up men. That why he like Mugabe and Museveni,he’s being inducted into being a dictator. Zambia has become Uganda or Zimbabwe . In every thing . Look at the police force , they behave like they are the highly payed workers by chakolwa lungu . And yet they are the least payed. One uluse kuli ba buju. They are used like robots . What a dull police force . Lungu don’t think of contesting the 2021 you will end up eating your ,,,,,,,,,.,
SABINAH CHIWENO
