If I become a dictator bare with, warns President Lungu

By Joseph Mwenda

If I become a dictator for once, you will bare with me, President Edgar Lungu said on return from Ethiopia this afternoon.

The President was reacting to a development where goods worth millions of kwacha were burnt in an inferno at City Market earlier today.

Police say they have not yet established the cause of the fire, adding that investigations were under way.

But on return from the African Union Heads of State summit, President Lungu described the incident as an act of sabotage.

“I do not want to pre-empt the measures we have put in place to up the game and we have done that. But I will wait to be briefed,” President Lungu said.

“If it means taking measures which are unprecedented we will do just that, some people will have to lose their rights. People who have lost their property have lost their livelihoods. So if I become a dictator for once bare with me.”

He said he would now take unprecedented measures and steps to stop the acts of hooliganism.

The President then visited City Market to see the extent of damage in the company of security and defence officers as well as Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.

He interacted with some affected traders at the market.

