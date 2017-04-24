Kill HH, you will have to kill millions of Zambians – Chief Nalubamba

Hakainde Hichilema is not a joke; you touch him, you touch millions of Zambians, warns senior chief Bright Nalubamba.

And chief Nalubamba says history shows that African dictators always have a bad ending.

Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo told journalists at his office last week that if Hichilema died today, there would be no loss to the country.

The UPND should not be shocked. This should be a turning point for UPND. If HH died today, there will be no loss to the country, said Lusambo during a press briefing after Hichilema’s arrest.

But chief Nalubamba of Namwala said the PF government would have to kill millions of Zambians if they did anything to Hichilema.

“Kill HH then you will have to execute millions of Zambians. Hichilema is not a joke, you touch him you touch millions of Zambians. HH is in politics because he wants to see to it that millions of Zambians live well,” Chief Nalubamba said.

He said the UPND leader also wanted good governance in Zambia.

Chief Nalubamba said it was therefore ridiculous for Lusambo to say the death of Hichilema would not affect Zambians.

“He [Lusambo] is shallow minded, I now know why President Lungu is behaving in such a manner because he is very unlucky to have such people in his leadership,” he said.

“Political appeasement is not an asset for democracy, Lusambo is a fool, he does not know the relevance of the opposition in a democratic state.”

Chief Nalubamba added that in a democracy, there were only political rivals and not enemies. He said the opposition played an important role in maintaining peace and national unity.

“However, history is in abundance and it shows that African dictators end up very badly after mistreating political rivals. I am talking as a traditional leader, but if the PF leaders are not students of history, they will learn from the death of Hichilema. If you play with HH you will see. Don’t try messing with his life,” warned Chief Nalubamba.