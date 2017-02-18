I wont fire Mwila – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has categorically stated that he will not relieve under-fire Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila of his duties.

There have been widespread calls from both within and outside the ruling party for Mwila to be jettisoned, with the latest coming from some chiefs in Luapula Province who accuse him of being arrogant and a hindrance to the ruling party’s survival beyond 2021.

According to a local tabloid, the traditional leaders said this during a caucus meeting they held with President Lungu on when he visited Luapula Province last weekend.

The chiefs, among them Chisunka, Kalasa-Lukangaba, Mibenge, Matanda, Kalaba and Mabumba, all shared similar sentiments that Mwila was not a man of the people.

But responding to questions from journalist on arrival at Lusaka City Airport Friday afternoon, the Head of State said it was too early for him to fire Mwila and questioned the motives of the Luapula chiefs in making the demands.

“The party is being mobilised… All is well in the party. I wont fire him [Mwila] because it is too early to judge him. And the chiefs…how do they come in?” Lungu said curtly, before making his way to his motorcade.

The President was returning from NorthWestern Province where he had gone to inspect developmental projects.