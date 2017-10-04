I won’t be distracted by corruption allegations – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says he will not be distracted by people making allegations of corruption each time government unveils a major project.
President Lungu said this in Kafue Gorge today when he officiated at the diversion ceremony to mark the construction of the US$ 2 billion Kafue Gorge Lower hydro power plant dam.
He said it was the interest of his critics to cause fear in his government so that it fails to implement developmental projects around the country.
The Head of State stressed that government remains resolved in ensuring that it delivers according to the promises it made to the Zambian people during the 2016 general elections.
President Lungu wondered why for 14 years the Kafue Gorge Lower hydro power plant dam was not being implemented despite feasibility studies being done.
The Head of State said he was ready to lose popularity for making bold decisions aimed at spurring national developmental.
And speaking earlier at the same function Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale praised President Lungu for making a bold decision to kick start the hydro project.
Kabolala wa muntu. You will go to jail enjoy while the you still can.
Ken miti
October 5, 2017 at 3:12 am
Your Ecellency President Edgar Chagwa LUngu! There are verbal proofs, from C.K, on zambian tv channel, that you have amassed massive wealth ever since you came to power with proof that you declared a very big sum of money after one year, and that you are building In a number of towns at once, using AVIC international. And all those surrounding you are in filthy rich, like Kaiser,….etc. Kindly tell the people of Zambia something about these allegations, because zambian feel betrayed and are losing faith in you.
shema Israeli
October 5, 2017 at 3:17 am
Silence is confirmation. If one is accused of murder surely if u didn’t do it u must plead innocent in Court. Lungu has been accused of amassing massive wealth from corrupt deals during a short period in office. Lungu has failed to act on maizegate, Roadgate,Mukulagate and now Firegate. He is an alleged beneficiary from these Corrupt deals.Lungu has to clear his Name in all these corrupt deals. To make matters worse Lungu has a well known Criminal Record when he stole a client’s money as a Practicing Lawyer. Its on record that Lungu was de-registered as a Practicing Lawyer by LAZ for the theft. Once a thief always a Thief. Lungu started his thieving career by stealing money and then in 2015 & 2016 stole votes.Now illegally in Power he is stealing money at every opportunity. He is now a millionaire within 3 years in power.When Lungu leaves office he will go to Jail for committing numerous crimes and self enrichment.
Mumba
October 5, 2017 at 5:57 am