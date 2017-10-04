I won’t be distracted by corruption allegations – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says he will not be distracted by people making allegations of corruption each time government unveils a major project.

President Lungu said this in Kafue Gorge today when he officiated at the diversion ceremony to mark the construction of the US$ 2 billion Kafue Gorge Lower hydro power plant dam.

He said it was the interest of his critics to cause fear in his government so that it fails to implement developmental projects around the country.

The Head of State stressed that government remains resolved in ensuring that it delivers according to the promises it made to the Zambian people during the 2016 general elections.

President Lungu wondered why for 14 years the Kafue Gorge Lower hydro power plant dam was not being implemented despite feasibility studies being done.

The Head of State said he was ready to lose popularity for making bold decisions aimed at spurring national developmental.

And speaking earlier at the same function Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale praised President Lungu for making a bold decision to kick start the hydro project.