I will never forget this Day
Joseph Chibwe
I was hanging out alone at LEVY JUNCTION on a Friday night. At around 2 a.m I decided to leave for my crib in John Laing…no taxi on that route at that time of the morning and so I decided to hitch a ride. It starts raining, and then a Prado stops next to me. I
quickly get into the passenger side and close the door.
The car starts moving and just when I was about to thank the driver I discover there was none!
I started thinking of jumping out but I was afraid to jump out of a Moving vehicle.
When the car got to a bend, a hand comes in through the
drivers window and turned the steering wheel!! This happend twice but on the third time I became totally scared and decided to jump out of the car landing into a ditch full of rain water.
I got up and ran into a
nearby bar. After drowning four beers I narrate my ghost encounter to whoever cared to listen. Just then
three guys came into the same bar, soaked wet, then one of then recognised me and starts laughing uncontrollably pointing at me.
Amid his serious laughter he says
“isn’t that the drunkard guy who entered the car while we were pushing it?”
By Joseph Chibwe
