I have told Lungu my position – VJ Mwaanga

Veteran politician Vernon Johnson Mwaanga says he is happy that he met President Edgar Lungu and stated his position on the current happenings in the country.
In a statement, Mwaanga commonly known as VJ however expressed concern that President Lungu decided to issue a statement to the media about him before giving him an audience.
Below is Mwaanga’s statement:
I have been receiving numerous calls from media houses and concerned citizens , following remarks which were made by President Edgar Lungu today at state house at a swearing in ceremony . The President expressed disappointment that i have been travelling in the southern african region and spreading falsehoods about the current situation and events in Zambia and something to the effect that the country was on fire.
I can confirm that i was invited to a meeting with President Lungu at state house late this morning after he had already made his statement. At the time i went to state house and until after the meeting, i was not made aware that he had already made a public statement about me . I only became aware after our meeting which was frank and transparent . I would have expected the President to invite me for a frank talk before going public and before relying on information about me which was turned out to be faulty. Natural justice demands this procedure be followed as a minimum courtesy to a senior citizen and elder statesman like myself, who has always had the best interest of our country at heart. I respect the confidentiality of our discussion with the head of state based on my long years of dealing with matters of statecraft , and will not divulge what we discussed, but suffice it to say that he gave me a fair opportunity to state my position , after he had stated his and this is an opportunity i had looked forward to since March 2015, when he had promised me an opportunity to meet him and discuss matters relating to the welfare of our country. As misfortune would have it , that meeting he had promised me never took place until today. The President and i last met very briefly in Namibia in March 2015 at the inauguration of President Hage Geingob, where i had even gone to the airport in windhoek to meet him when he arrived from zambia accompanied by former President Rupiah Banda. We were to meet in Lusaka after my return from Nigeria where i had gone to observe elections on behalf of the National Democratic Institute of the United States of America. Iam honoured that he gave me an opportunity this morning to talk to him in a very respectfully manner and i think we both understood each other’s respective positions and the way forward for our great country
I wonder why Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and Rupia Banda cannot follow this same lead?
Their silence in this matter is very disturbing.
Zambian
April 24, 2017 at 9:00 pm
Kaunda is not the nice guy we always thought he was otherwise he would have intervened. Rupiah Banda is running the country right now. Whatever he says is what Lunch is doing. All of them Kaunda, Rupiah and Lungu are evil.
Truth Speaker
April 24, 2017 at 10:54 pm
Lets leave Kaunda out of this if Lungu or any other leader can not recognize that he could be an asset that they need.
FuManchu
April 25, 2017 at 12:32 am
Our Father in heaven could say a word or send a Prophet or write on the wall to tell those Leaders who were oppressing others, yes the we believe is saying we must respect our parents because they are our Earthly god.Yes yes brothers, brethren, We’ve our Father in this country who brought us upto this time, he preached peace not only in Zambia but in all Africa, yes our Zambian Father come out say something, send someone, write on the wall on Wall of these people who are bringing confessions, tribalism, to stop without looking who he/she is,yes Our Father Kk abuse,state,A Kaunda you fought to bring peace and unit in the Africa, come out Father say something, write something on walls of these Leaders who are bringing tribalism which you did like and which you fought to end, to stop and Unit and peace, I’m so sad our Father this thing happened on this month of Easter were We must love, forgive, unit in Christ as we call our country as Christian Nation. Amen
Man the Tower
April 25, 2017 at 4:14 am
IT IS IMPORTANT FOR PRESIDENT LUNGU TO THINK AND LISTEN. WHATEVER RELIGION HE BELONGS TO, HE MUST HAVE A HUMAN HEART. EARTHLY WEALTH AND TREASURES HAVE NO BLESSINGS IN HEAVEN. THE JOY OF TODAY IS THE SORROW OF TOMMOROW
FEREND
April 25, 2017 at 4:15 am
VJ is being played by Lungu. VJ has disclosed his position on the Zambian Political Crisis but Criminal Lungu could actually victimise and silence for that. VJ is making a mistake to assume that Lungu is a Statesman who can listen to his wise advice. Lungu is a thug and a Criminal surrounded by fellow Criminals who will kill to defend his stolen power. Anybody opposed to Lungu’s views including VJ will be crushed and silenced very soon. Using State Institutions Lungu is prepared to use force and establish his One Man Party Dictatorship and Rule Zambia forever.The Petition and the Petitioners and their UPND Party will be crushed into oblivion. Lungu thinks that AU and the Docile SADC will just watch while he is implementing his project.Lungu does not care what the International Community thinks or does about Zambia.
Collins
April 25, 2017 at 5:35 am