I don’t lie, I have been used by Guys – Inonge

Inonge Mbuyueata writes:

Ine sinima bisa….there are guys that have used me….lied to me that they aint married wen they are….some guy even slept wif me a day before his wedding 🤔….but i never started mekin fake accounts to frustrate their women or wives noo….it hurts but we move on…..fightn over a guy is so embarrassing….if too many gals strt flockin to him…they strt seeing wat u saw in him first….leave him….obvious he is entertaining them too 🙄..despite being womanized i stil see myself as a person that turns wateva she touches to gold….who ever i love strts to get noticed by many cz i love uncontrollably n they wonder wat meks me crazy over him…so they strt flockin…i hop he just wont be a fool n get carried away…. Otherwise pipo lets leave these manners in 2016….nomore fake accounts….n if u realise the guy jes wanted to use u…jes park ur cunt n try ur luck else where 😂 😂 😂 happy festive seasons…. N that watsup group that luvs me so much….i see you 👀…so much luv for you 😘 😘 😘