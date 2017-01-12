I didn’t carry the Ministry with me, Dora responds to US trip critics

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya has hit back at media reports saying she did not carry with her the Ministry on holiday to the US.

Responding to media reports that she lacks seriousness and must be fired for going on holiday in the US with her suspected lover when the country had been attacked by army worms, Siliya says the Ministry was functioning in her absence.

She said government departments function even in the absence of Ministers adding that her Livestock and Fisheries counterpart acted as Minister of Agriculture hence having the situation under control.

Siliya said that the ministry had a permanent secretary and directors to take up roles in her absence.

“It is the Ministry of Agriculture and not the Ministry of Dora Siliya, I didn’t carry the whole Ministry with me on holiday,” she said.

Siliya came under attack after she was reportedly on holiday in Los Angeles with her lover and captured public attention with photographic depiction of her trip where she famously got a picture with former World Boxing Champion Mike Tyson.

She also belittled reports in the Namibian media that she had gone on holiday with the husband of daughter to Namibian President Hage Geingob. She said Zambians enjoyed talking about trivial matters.

“We are in the middle of a serious outbreak of pests eating our maize fields and people want to start discussing trivial issues? Let us get serious as Zambians,” Siliya said who has since returned to Zambia and resumed official duties.