I didn’t carry the Ministry with me, Dora responds to US trip critics

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya has hit back at media reports saying she did not carry with her the Ministry on holiday to the US.
Responding to media reports that she lacks seriousness and must be fired for going on holiday in the US with her suspected lover when the country had been attacked by army worms, Siliya says the Ministry was functioning in her absence.
She said government departments function even in the absence of Ministers adding that her Livestock and Fisheries counterpart acted as Minister of Agriculture hence having the situation under control.
Siliya said that the ministry had a permanent secretary and directors to take up roles in her absence.
“It is the Ministry of Agriculture and not the Ministry of Dora Siliya, I didn’t carry the whole Ministry with me on holiday,” she said.
Siliya came under attack after she was reportedly on holiday in Los Angeles with her lover and captured public attention with photographic depiction of her trip where she famously got a picture with former World Boxing Champion Mike Tyson.
She also belittled reports in the Namibian media that she had gone on holiday with the husband of daughter to Namibian President Hage Geingob. She said Zambians enjoyed talking about trivial matters.
“We are in the middle of a serious outbreak of pests eating our maize fields and people want to start discussing trivial issues? Let us get serious as Zambians,” Siliya said who has since returned to Zambia and resumed official duties.
DUNUNA KUNUMA EKULI FINTU. ICILAKA ?
Patricia Kapekele
January 13, 2017 at 4:44 am
Some things are best not commented on as a respondent for integrity can be put at stake!
FuManchu
January 13, 2017 at 5:58 am
Ba Dora been the overall Boss of Ministry of Agriculture you are supposed to show commitment in times of need. We all know that it’s everyone’s right to rest but when circumstances deny, in this case the national outbreak of army worms you were supposed to cancel your leave to a later date.
We see that happening in our industries which are production inclined unlike your background or previous work ZNBC were we see the Boss busy reading the News. Instead of controlling and supervising those below him.
You are mandated to be at the Top of Ministry of agriculture, no wonder why we are hearing that there is to much stealing and also smuggling of maize because your House is not in order, everyone is a Boss.
A Boss is supposed to ensure smooth running of his department, if there is something wrong the blame will always be on him. In this case people are blaming you because you are the overall boss of the Ministry of Agriculture, not the permanent secretaries you are mentioning, they are answerable to you.
Take ownership, your Ministry is a very sensitive one, if there is anger in the nation peace will not be there, even a prayer will not make people to be at peace.
This is clearly shown to us in the Book of Exodus when israelities put Moses to task that they were starving and that they were better off in Egypt than been liberated,it took God to give them food.
the observer
January 13, 2017 at 6:26 am
What a shameless prostitute is this woman.Even little boys knew that “ba mai ba choka mukunyengewa”She is highly irresponsible and unfit to hold any public office.If she had morals she could have resigned and continue with her pornographic behaviour.
Advocate
January 13, 2017 at 6:36 am
Holidays are the prerogative of any zambian, any worker and any family. For example a couple has three children. the couple decides to to go for their anniversary honeymoon to chicago. Back home one of the children falls sick and admitted to UTH in intensive care unit. Can the couple say the uncle and antie in Zambia will take care the child or the couple would cut short their anniversary honeymoon and go back. Its up to you to answer.
beginner in politics
January 13, 2017 at 7:40 am
Please differentiate between family affairs and state affairs.
Presidents, Ministers and Permanent Secretaries cancel leave when there is a crisis in the nation. That is how governments operate in the world. Imagine the Minister of Defence going on leave when the country is under invasion! Army worms are similar to an invasion.
Let us be serious, please!
Leadership is a serious matter
January 13, 2017 at 10:04 am
mwembushimwe.mwakulailishanya ifine mwembwamwe
pontino miti
January 13, 2017 at 10:24 am
What an a stupid, silly, arrogant response. That coming from the minister!! What happens if all the staff in her ministry stayed away just because they didn’t carry their offices with them…..that ok?
PM
January 13, 2017 at 7:57 am
Just like President Lungu did not carry the Ministry the whole government with him when he went on holiday during the 2 weeks after 11 August, 2016!
I thought Hon Siliya was smarter than that!
Sad, really sad.
Leadership is a serious matter
January 13, 2017 at 9:55 am