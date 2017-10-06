I can’t take it anymore, cries Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has complained that some of his ministers and permanent secretaries are now failing to discharge their duties for fear of being labeled corrupt, saying he “cannot take it anymore.”

Speaking when he swore in some State House officials and diplomats at State House yesterday, President Lungu challenged Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili and others to provide evidence of their corruption claims.

“I cannot take it anymore, some of my ministers and permanent secretaries are now paralyzed on account of corruption allegations. ‘You are corrupt, you are corrupt ,you are corrupt’, come on, give us the evidence and the courts will deal with it,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu maintained that he will not fire anyone especially regarding the procurement of the 42 fire engines unless the whistle blowers prove their corruption allegation accompanied with evidence.

“Especially in the aftermath of the much talked about fire tenders, people have being telling me to drop some one or two even four guys to kill this but I do not fire anybody, transfer anybody or promote anybody like that but on merit,” said President Lungu.

He urged his ministers and permanent secretaries not to be intimidated but continue working as long as they were not involved in illegal dealings.

And in apparent reference to Kambwili, President Lungu said he was disappointed that the ACC has so far not given him feedback on their investigations, which he allowed after receiving information from the institution on one of his ministers.

The Head of State swore in Anthony Mukwita as Ambassador to Germany, Alfridah Kansembe as Ambassador to Brazil, Dr Ngosa Simbyakula as Zambia’s Ambassador to United States of America and retired Major General Toplyn Lubaya as Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt.

Others sworn in were Dr Simon Miti as principle private secretary at State House, Patrick Kangwa as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Administration, Mabvuto Sakala as higher education permanent secretary and Yande Mwape as National Coordinator for DMMU.