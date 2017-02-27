How can a President fly with scandal laden Minister – Msoni

The breakdown of morality in the PF government is striking and worrying, charges Nason Msoni who campaigned for Edgar Lungu in the August 2016 elections.

Msoni who is president of the opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) has questioned President Lungu on how he can fly to Israel with Agriculture minister Dora Siliya who has been cited in the maize scandal in Malawi involving Zambia.

“No one believes that a minister who is still subject to on-going serious allegations of improperiety could be seen flying high with the President of the country to an international engagment without first being absorbed or cleared of the questionable role played in the Maize deal,” asks Msoni.

Msoni adds, “Secondly the defiance by the head of state to openly take on board a scandal laden minister is sending a bad signal on the fight against corruption. it is also a poke in the eye of our neighbour who are still reeling from the Maize scandal.”

“This was bad Judgment and renforce the view that there is a mutual cover-up in the Maize deal,” states Msoni.

Dora Siliya is among the seven Ministers President Lungu has carried with to Israel for his five-days official state visit.