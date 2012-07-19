Hours for beer drinking must be reduced says Women movement

A women movement in Zambia has called on government to come up with laws that will reduce hours for alcohol drinking.
Women for Change Executive Director Emily Sikazwe observed that reducing the time for alcohol drinking will help the country a lot where its citizens especially youths spend much of their time drinking.
Ms Sikazwe attributed a number of accidents the country is currently experiencing is due to in-take of liquor adding that reducing the time for drinking alcohol would help a lot.
Some people start drinking as early as morning when bars open. In the past there has been calls to have laws that would of have time as when bars open.
I agree with u madam, there is just too much drinking in this country on the expense of work. I hope some1 responsible must do something tho the problem in this country its politics as usual. So I dont expect anything.
New Zambia
July 20, 2012 at 10:19 pm
that must be done.
Peter
July 20, 2012 at 10:20 pm
True
