Home Affairs Minister Kapyongo in a road accident

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kapyongo has been involved in a road traffic accident along Great North, 15 Kilometres from Lusaka.
Kapyongo who is also Shiwang’andu Patriotic Front ( PF ) Member of Parliament escaped unhurt but his wife and child sustained injuries and have since been rushed to the hospital.
Eye witnesses tells Zambian Eye that Kapyongo lost control and his vehicle flipped.
