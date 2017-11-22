Hold regular conventions, political parties urged

GEARS Initiative executive director McDonald Chipenzi has called on political parties in the country to adhere to the constitutional provision that requires them to hold regular elections and avoid the wamuyaya (life president) syndrome that has charactised political party leadership in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Zambian Eye, Chipenzi said political parties should have and hold regular elections as per their party constitutions so as to avoid what has been prevailing in UPND, FDD and UNIP were individuals have been holding on to the leadership of their parties without been subjected to conventions.

“The Constitution requires that all political parties should have and hold regular elections as per their constitution so that this issue that has been prevailing in the UPND, UNIP, FDD and all these nashala neka (one man) parties will be sorted out by the provisions of article 60 which requires that “political parties hold free, fair and regular elections”,” Chipenzi stated.

“Indeed for us to have a better leader, people must appreciate the need for regular holding of elections. That is very key otherwise will have people who when they go in government they will become wamuyayayas because they practiced wamuyaya in their parties.”

Chipenzi, who is an electoral expert, said although the scenario of Zimbabwe cannot be compared to political party leadership in Zambia, there is need for the leaders of political parties to seek new mandates from their membership.

“What is required is they should regularly hold conventions or congresses as per their constitutions so that they renew their mandate because it is at the convention that these leaders can seek fresh mandate or indeed their members would reject their request for a new mandate,” he said.

A number of political party leaders in the country have not gone to a convention since they took over from their predecessors.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has contested three general elections and two by-elections since he assumed the leadership of the party after the demise of founder president Anderson Mazoka, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has been to two general elections and a by-election since she took over from Christon Tembo , while UNIP president Tilyenji Kaunda is another culprit who took over the party in 2001 and has not gone to a convention to seek a fresh mandate from the membership since.