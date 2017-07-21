High Court sets date for HH’s treason case hearing

The long awaited date for Hakainde Hichilema and five others treason case in the High Court has been set.
The Lusaka High Court has set August 14, 2017 as date for hearing and Ndola based Judge Charles Chanda will preside on the matter.
Hichilema 55 who is the president of the main opposition UPND, Hamusonde Hamaleka 41, Muleya Hachinda, 52, Laston Mulilanduba, 45, Pretorius Haloba, 58 and Wallace Chabala aged 56 were arrested in April and charged with treason.
Hichilema and his co-accused marked 100 days in prison on July 19. They are currently remanded at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison in Kabwe.
The treason case in Zambia carries life imprisonment or death sentence which is by hanging until pronounced dead.
Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called was arrested after allegedly obstructing the presidential motorcade which the state says put the life of the president in danger.