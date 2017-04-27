Hichilema’s treason court update: 27/04/2017 – 10:30 hours

Magistrate Simusamba Walks into the court room, the court room which is full of UPND members who begin to make noise and funny sounds, the Magistrate stands up and leaves court room. Police move into the court to restore order. The court room which is full of caders mostly began to make noise over the proposed adjournment by the Senior State advocate M.P Lungu..
The Magistrate steps back into the court and makes an adjournment, the case has been adjourned to 4th and 5th May 2017 next week.
On the photo, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s wife, Mutinta (right), accompanied by Chief Chief Hamusonde, Chief Mukuni and his wife arriving at the Lusaka magistrates court for treason charge preliminary inquiries hearing slapped on her husband.
The treason charge has however been changed or amended to an allegation of Hichilema wanting to usurp power and be accorded a presidential welcome as President of the Republic of Zambia during the Kuomboka ceremony.
why is our motherland full of incompetetnt judges and prosecutors..Zambia is really lost..we need a Saviour..Lord save us..why adjourn all that far..?
April 27, 2017 at 9:18 am