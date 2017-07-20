Hichilema marks 100 days in prison, says has no hate for Lungu

Leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND has marked 100 days in prison where he is facing treason charges.

In his message to the country, Hichilema says he is still determined to rule Zambia and that he habours no hate to President Lungu who has thrown him to jail. He says todate he doesnt know why he is in prison.

Below is his message:

Yesterday marked 100 days from the day we were arrested. But we habour no hate for anyone as we believe that everything that happens in life is for a purpose.

Our love for Zambia and what we aspire for the country to be has not changed. We are very clear on what our country needs to move from the current political and economic situation.

We know how much you worry about our conditions inside Mukobeko Maximum and other prisons around the country. You have every reason to worry because the conditions we are in are inhuman and need to be quickly addressed as a matter of priority, not because Hakainde is here, but because there are human beings living in these atrocious conditions.

We believe that regardless of the crimes these inmates committed, they need to be treated in a humane manner and in accordance with local and international conventions regarding the treatment of people and respect for human rights.

It is even worse for some of us who are still searching for answers as to what crime we committed, but already being punished under these inhuman conditions.

Fellow citizens thank you for your prayers and be of good cheer.

We leave you with this very instructive scripture where we draw our strength:

Daniel 10:19

Do not be afraid, you who are highly esteemed, he said. Peace! Be strong now; be strong. When he spoke to me, I was strengthened and said, Speak, my lord, since you have given me strength.

God Bless Zambia and let peace reign.

HH

More updates www.zambianeye.com

117 Total Views 117 Views Today